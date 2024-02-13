               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Withsecure Corporation’S Annual Report For 2023 Has Been Published


2/13/2024 1:16:26 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 13 February 2024, 8:01 EET

WithSecure Corporation's Annual Report for 2023 has been published

WithSecure Corporation's Annual Report for 2023 has been published. The report is attached to this release, and it is available on the company website.

The Annual Report includes the Board of Directors' report, Financial Statements, Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance Statement, and Remuneration Report. The report is available in Finnish and English.

In accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements, WithSecure has published the Board of Directors' report and the financial statements as an XHTML file. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements of the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags, and the notes to the financial statements with XBRL block tags. XBRL tags are not audited.

Contact information:

Laura Viita, VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability
WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
...


Attachments

  • WithSecure Annual Report 2023 vF
  • WIT-2023-12-31_EN

MENAFN13022024004107003653ID1107844441

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search