Manchester Based RVA Surveyors Starts The New Year With Internal Promotions

(MENAFN- Pressat) The business rates reduction specialists, RVA Surveyors , have rung in the year with the announcement of two key promotions.

“We have to start the new year in the right way,” said the Managing Director Anthony Hughes,“And what better way than recognising the hard work and dedication of our team.”

With their history of award-winning internal management training programmes, the company looked inwards to support its ambitious new plans. Long-standing team leaders Kirsty Morgan and Cara Wilkinson have been promoted to Surveyor Operations Manager, and Onboarding and Gateway Manager respectively. With all barring one of their leadership team having been promoted from within, Morgan and Wilkinson are just the latest to join the ranks at RVA Surveyors.

Cara Wilkinson said:“2023 was a really big learning opportunity for us as a team, and now as we move forward into a new stage, I'm really looking forward to how my new role will drive RVA Surveyor's plans even further.”

Both Wilkinson and Morgan were trained extensively in the company's internal management programmes – one of which they completed most recently in 2022. They were in fact some of the very first to take part in the initial junior management programme and completed the senior management programme in late 2022. The programmes cover many different topics which outline some of the core skills needed to develop further. With the revelation of new services being offered at the end of 2023, the continued leadership development and support for their teams is a priority for RVA.

“The way we operate, not only individually but interdepartmentally, really strengthened last year,” Kirsty Morgan said,“I'm excited to keep guiding that as we continue.”

“I look forward to working with them further as the company progresses and helping to develop our next generation of leaders.” Hughes added.