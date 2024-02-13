MP Ali Sabri Raheem's Vehicle Rams Into A Hand Tractor

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The vehicle in which Member of Parliament Ali Sabri Raheem was traveling crashed into a hand tractor injuring one person.

The Police said the accident took place along the Puttalam – Anuradhapura Road.

The MPs vehicle had crashed into the rear of the hand tractor early Tuesday morning.

The MP was unhurt but the driver of the hand tractor sustained injuries and was admitted to hospital.

The driver of the car in which the MP was traveling was arrested by the Saliyawewa Police. (Colombo Gazette)