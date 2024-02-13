               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Fire Breaks Out In Hotel In Baku


2/13/2024 1:10:06 AM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The hotline "112" of Azerbaijan's Emergency Situations Ministry (MES) received information about a fire in a hotel located in the Narimanov district of Baku, Azernews reports.

Emergency Situations Ministry informs that the forces of the State Fire Protection Service and special risk rescue services were immediately attracted to the scene.

The fire started in an electric switch located on the 1st floor of a five-story hotel with a total area of 4,500 square meters.

The mother and infant left helpless during the fire were rescued by rescuers and handed over to the emergency medical team.

The hotel building was protected from the fire.

