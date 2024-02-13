Fire Breaks Out In Hotel In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The hotline "112" of Azerbaijan's Emergency Situations Ministry
(MES) received information about a fire in a hotel located in the
Narimanov district of Baku, Azernews reports.
Emergency Situations Ministry informs that the forces of the
State Fire Protection Service and special risk rescue services were
immediately attracted to the scene.
The fire started in an electric switch located on the 1st floor
of a five-story hotel with a total area of 4,500 square meters.
The mother and infant left helpless during the fire were rescued
by rescuers and handed over to the emergency medical team.
The hotel building was protected from the fire.
