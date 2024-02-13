Ukraine's Future In NATO: Weimar Triangle Countries Adopted Joint Statement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The foreign ministers of the Weimar Triangle countries - France, Germany and Poland - adopted a joint statement on Monday, which emphasises support for Ukraine.

This was reported by Ukrinform.

"Facing the unprecedented deterioration of the security environment in Europe due to the Russian full-scale war against Ukraine, we reaffirm our unwavering determination to support Ukraine in defending its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and repelling the Russian aggression," the document says.

According to the ministers, European security interests are at stake in this war. "We will take measures to ensure that Russia's illegal aggression fails and will support Ukraine as long as necessary," they stressed.

The agreement reached on 1 February to establish the Ukraine Fund is a clear signal of long-term support for Ukraine, the statement said. "It is now critical to provide Ukraine with timely, predictable and sustainable military support, as reaffirmed by the European Council, including through the European Peace Fund, the EU Military Assistance Mission and the Coalition Force, as well as through direct bilateral assistance from member states in line with Ukraine's needs.

"Russia cannot count on European fatigue but should expect full accountability for all unlawful actions and crimes committed in Ukraine. All Russian perpetrators should be brought to justice," the authors of the document emphasise.

The ministers call for the adoption of the 13th package of sanctions against Russia and commit to combat sanctions evasion, strengthen compliance with the adopted restrictive measures, including against Belarus, and implement further sectoral and individual sanctions aimed, in particular, at limiting Russia's ability to wage war.

The three countries will jointly insist on further development of military capabilities and European arms cooperation, as well as on increasing EU defence spending, which will strengthen the European contribution to Euro-Atlantic security.

"We will consult in the run-up to the NATO summit to be held in Washington in July, contributing to further strengthen the Alliance's deterrence and defence as well as to demonstrate the Alliance's unabated support for Ukraine, towards its Euro-Atlantic integration," the ministers said.

The countries will continue to work together "to help Ukraine move forward on its path to EU membership," the statement said.

At the same time, the authors note: "We fully support Ukraine's right to choose its own security arrangements. Together, we will continue to support Ukraine's progress towards interoperability and additional security sector reforms. Ukraine's future lies in NATO".

According to the statement, the three countries look forward to "an update of the European Commission's report on Ukraine's reforms, which should be presented as soon as possible before the start of the EU accession negotiations".

They will cooperate "to assist Ukraine in gaining knowledge of the main areas of EU legislation, as well as to formulate concrete projects for Ukraine in the accession process".

In addition, Germany, France, and Poland will work together "to invest in Ukraine's future, including through possible joint reconstruction projects." They will also contribute to the successful holding of the 3rd Conference on Ukraine's Recovery, which will take place on 12-13 June in Berlin.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the foreign ministers of Germany, France and Poland discussed assistance to Ukraine, the fight against Russian disinformation and security challenges at the La Celle-Saint-Cloud castle near Paris on Monday.

The Weimar Triangle was established in 1991 as a format for international cooperation between Poland, Germany and France.