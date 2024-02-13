Total Family Income Will Be Taken Into Account For Purpose Of Determining Payments To Idps - MSP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On 1 March, Ukraine changed the general principle of continuing payments for internally displaced persons - from now on, the total income of all family members of IDPs will be taken into account.

This was announced by First Deputy Minister of Social Policy Daryna Marchak during the nationwide United News marathon, Ukrinform reports citing the Ministry of Social Policy (MSP).

"We are changing the general principle of continuing payments to IDPs . From now on, the total family income will be taken into account for receiving assistance, which per family member must be at least UAH 9,444, or four subsistence minimums. We will look at the official income of families to determine whether assistance is needed. Without the income of, for example, a father, which can be both minimal and exceed UAH 100,000, it is difficult to assess," Marchak said.

She reminded that from 1 March, payments will be automatically extended to pensioners (if their pension does not exceed UAH 9,444), people with disabilities, and orphans.

"That is, to those categories of citizens who definitely cannot work and need further support from the state. In addition, families living in the war zone or in safe regions, where children cannot study offline for some reason, will be able to continue receiving payments. That is, parents in such families have to look after them and cannot find a job. Such citizens need to apply for assistance," the Deputy Minister said.

Families whose members have taken steps to gain economic independence over the past 6 months, such as registering with the employment service, finding a job or starting their own business, can also count on additional support from the state.

"As our gratitude, we will continue to pay them for another 6 months. However, adult Ukrainians of working age who do not have children and are not employed will not receive payments. Such people have no restrictions that would prevent them from working, so they must find a job and provide for themselves," Marchak said.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has extended the payment of accommodation allowances to internally displaced persons whose six-month period of receiving such assistance expired in January until 1 March 2024. However, it has limited the categories of citizens eligible to receive it.