Tourist Arrivals From Tajikistan To Azerbaijan Surge

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 13. A total of
383 tourists from Tajikistan visited Azerbaijan in January 2024,
Trend reports.
Data from the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan indicates that
this figure increased by 2.3 times compared to the same period in
2023 (165 tourists).
A total of 5,010 tourists from Tajikistan visited Azerbaijan in
2023, which is an 83.1 percent increase compared to the same period
in 2022 (2,736 tourists).
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan welcomed 11,510 tourists from Central
Asian countries in January 2024, which is 2.16 times higher than
the figure for the same period in 2023 (5,309 people).
The number of tourists from Kazakhstan amounted to 4,795
(2 growth over the year), Uzbekistan to 3,399 (2
growth over the year), Turkmenistan to 2,452 (66.12 percent growth
over the year), and Kyrgyzstan to 481 (3 growth over the
year).
