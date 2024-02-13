Azerbaijani Army Positions Subjected To Fire By Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. On February 12, at 20:50 and at 23:40, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Kokhanabi settlement of the Tovuz region, Trend reports.

