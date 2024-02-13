               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani Army Neutralizes Two Armenian Servicemen For Violating Ceasefire


2/13/2024 1:09:29 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Two Armenian armed forces servicemen were neutralized on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border after trying to instigate a breach of the ceasefire, Trend reports.

The Armenian Defense Ministry also reported on the wounded.

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry released information stating that, on February 12, at 20:50 and at 23:40, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Chinarli settlement of the Tovuzgala region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Kokhanabi settlement of the Tovuz region.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN13022024000187011040ID1107844391

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search