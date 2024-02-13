Azerbaijani Army Neutralizes Two Armenian Servicemen For Violating Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Two Armenian
armed forces servicemen were neutralized on the
Armenian-Azerbaijani border after trying to instigate a breach of
the ceasefire, Trend reports.
The Armenian Defense Ministry also reported on the wounded.
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry released information stating that,
on February 12, at 20:50 and at 23:40, the Armenian armed forces
units from the positions in the direction of Chinarli settlement of
the Tovuzgala region using small arms subjected to fire the
Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Kokhanabi
settlement of the Tovuz region.
