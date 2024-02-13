Azerbaijan Reveals Country's Gas Production Volume

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13 . In January 2024,
Azerbaijan increased gas production by 30 million cubic meters,
said Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov on X,
Trend reports.
"During this period, 2.3 billion cubic meters of gas were
exported out of a total of 4.3 billion," he wrote.
In addition, the minister stressed that oil production for
January amounted to 2.5 million tons, of which 2.1 million tons
were sent for export.
Azerbaijan boasts substantial gas reserves offshore. Estimates
indicate that the proven reserves of the vast Shah Deniz field
reach 1.2 trillion cubic meters of gas and 240 million tons of
condensate.
Furthermore, Azerbaijan's hydrocarbon portfolio includes the
Umid-Babek field. Preliminary data suggests that the Babek field
could hold reserves totaling 400 billion cubic meters of gas and 80
million tons of condensate.
Regarding other promising fields, the Shafag-Asiman block is
estimated to hold reserves of 500 billion cubic meters of gas and
65 million tons of condensate. Additionally, the initial stage of
production from the Absheron field aims to yield 1.5 billion cubic
meters of gas.
