Azerbaijan Airs Volume Of Gas Exports To Europe

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan
exported 1.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in January 2024,
the country's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X,
Trend reports.
He said that gas exports increased by 4.5 percent in the
reporting month.
Meanwhile, 800 million cubic meters were exported to Türkiye,
and 400 million cubic meters to Georgia.
During this period, the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline
(TANAP) supplied Türkiye with 400 million cubic meters of gas,
added the minister.
Southern Gas Corridor started transportation of Azerbaijani gas
to Europe on December 31, 2020. It transports of gas from the
Caspian Sea region to European countries through Georgia and
Türkiye.
This large-scale project is aimed at the diversification of
energy supply routes and sources, thereby contributing to
strengthening Europe's energy security. The project's cost totaled
$33 billion, as compared to the forecast $45 billion. Capital
expenditures on the SGC project are expected to be fully reimbursed
within 8-10 years.
