Iranian Currency Rates For February 13

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 13, Trend reports. According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 17 currencies increased in price and 20 decreased in price compared to February 12. The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,247 rials.

Currency Rial on February 13 Rial on February 12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,039 53,013 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,945 48,003 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,032 3,991 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,999 3,983 1 Danish krone DKK 6,071 6,074 1 Indian rupee INR 507 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,406 135,927 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,033 15,033 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,116 28,141 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,371 5,372 1 Omani rial OMR 109,085 109,096 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,253 31,205 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,769 25,823 1 South African rand ZAR 2,218 2,207 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,368 1,369 1 Russian ruble RUB 461 461 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,455 27,393 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,243 31,196 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,277 38,338 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,341 1,346 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,629 31,598 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,663 8,687 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,839 5,836 100 Thai baths THB 116,946 116,944 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,806 8,820 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,600 31,608 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,247 45,269 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,369 9,410 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,850 15,824 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,698 2,675 1 Afghan afghani AFN 570 570 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,843 12,849 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,677 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,010 75,176 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,846 3,839 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,016 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 462,397 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,213 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 427,794 rials, and the price of $1 is 397,093 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 548,000–551,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 591,000–594,000 rials.

