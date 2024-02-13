(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 12, 2024 8:06 am - InfosecTrain to host a free session on "Unveiling Threat Hunting"

What

"Unveiling Threat Hunting" is an informative session that delves into the essential aspects of proactive cybersecurity through the exploration of threat hunting. Led by expert speaker Sanyam Negi, the session aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of threat hunting, its significance in the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity, and its effectiveness in mitigating potential threats. Participants will gain insights into the strategic use of threat intelligence and learn practical approaches to implementing threat hunting in network environments. This session is designed to equip cybersecurity professionals, IT experts, and enthusiasts with the knowledge and skills needed to stay ahead of emerging cyber threats, ultimately enhancing their ability to secure digital assets and maintain a robust cybersecurity posture.

When

27th February 2024

8:00 PM to 10:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

Attendees of the "Unveiling Threat Hunting" webinar can expect a multifaceted experience that goes beyond knowledge acquisition. By participating, individuals will not only gain insights into threat hunting but also earn a CPE certificate, acknowledging their commitment to continuous learning in the field of cybersecurity. The added benefit of accessing recorded sessions ensures that participants can revisit and reinforce their understanding at their own pace. Learning from industry experts like Sanyam Negi provides a unique opportunity to glean practical wisdom from seasoned professionals. Moreover, the post-training support offered ensures that participants can seek clarifications and guidance even after the session concludes. As a bonus, the webinar includes free career guidance and mentorship, providing attendees with valuable resources to navigate and excel in their cybersecurity careers. This holistic approach makes the "Unveiling Threat Hunting" webinar an essential experience for anyone seeking comprehensive education, professional development, and career advancement in the cybersecurity domain.

Agenda

. Introduction to Threat Hunting

. Effectiveness of Threat Hunting

. Threat Intelligence and Threat Hunting

. Threat Hunting in Network

Registration Link :

About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a leading IT cybersecurity company committed to enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led training and insightful events, InfosecTrain empowers professionals and organizations to safeguard sensitive information and navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. Their expertise in this domain is unrivaled as cybersecurity training and consultancy pioneers. The organization also promises to offer post-training support and recorded sessions for post-training reference.

To know more about training programs offered by InfosecTrain:

