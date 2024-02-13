Everteen Period Care Adoption Program Showcased At Film Festival

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 12, 2024 10:13 pm - Everteen Period Care Adoption Program aims to ensure availability of sanitary pads in remote villages in India, with emphasis on creating awareness on modern menstrual hygiene

The 6th annual edition of Telangana Bengali Film Festival (TBFF 2024) showcased a short film on Everteen Period Care Adoption Program. Held on 10-11 February 2024 at LV Prasad Preview Theatres in Banjara Hills, the event was supported by Telangana Government's Department of Culture and Telangana Tourism, and organized by the Hyderabad Bangalee Samity.

Everteen Period Care Adoption Program (PCAP) is focused on the often-overlooked issue of menstrual hygiene especially in the underserved communities. PCAP aims to ensure availability of good quality sanitary pads for women in remote villages, with a special emphasis on creating awareness on modern menstrual hygiene. It aims to foster a sustainable change with support from local volunteers and NGOs. everteen Period Care Adoption Program is being supported by Motherhood Women & Children's Hospital, Muskan Ek Pahal Sangh, Girl Power Talk and others. It welcomes support from concerned citizens, schools, corporates, film producers, celebrities, content creators and like-minded promoters to join us in this transformative movement, so that no woman suffers in silence due to lack of MHM products. The program will also give away Period Care Educator Certificates to meritorious supporters who help create widespread awareness on the subject of menstrual hygiene.

Several international and national award-winning films in Bengali, Hindi and Telugu were screened at the festival. TBFF 2024 paid tribute to legendary film maestro Mrinal Sen on his birth centenary with screening of his national award-winning Hindi film Mrigaya (The Royal Hunt) and an exhibition. Famous Indian actor and danseuse, Mamata Shankar, received a lifetime achievement award. Superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee interacted with the audience. Telangana Bengali Film Festival screened award-winning films including Bijoyar Pore (Autumn Flies), Matripaksha, Palan (based on Mrinal Sen's 'Kharij' that won three national awards and a Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival) and Shesh Pata aka The Last Page (that won the WBFJA's Best Film and Best Male Actor awards). The film festival also showcased children's action-adventure film Jongoley Mitin Mashi, two Telugu films, Intinti Ramayan and Panchatantra Kathalu, Hindi film Raahgir (that won two awards at the UK Asian Film Festival and four awards at the Washington DC South Asian Film Festival), Kabuliwala (based on Rabindranath Tagore's short story), as well as the national premiere of Bengali film, Sada Ronger Prithibi, before its theatrical release. There are an estimated 10 lakh Bengalis living in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.