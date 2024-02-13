NYPD: New York Subway Shooting Kills One, Injures Five Others

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (KUNA) -- One person killed and five others wounded in a shooting at a New York subway station, US authorities said.

An NYPD spokesman said on Monday that at least one or two gunmen had shot passengers at a subway station in Bronx, New York.

The wounded were taken to the hospital, where one of them died due to injuries and the attackers have not been arrested yet.

Police believe the incident began as a brawl and developed into a shooting incident when the train stopped at the Bronx station and that some of the victims were bystanders.

Local television channels broadcasted footage of the metro station in which the train appeared to be surrounded by police officers and investigators.

On a side note, New York authorities does impose tighter restrictions on carrying firearms in public compared to other states. (end)

