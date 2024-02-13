(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Embrace the Holy Month of Ramadan with Iftar Options at Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites







Guests at this stunning resort can indulge in an extensive array of culinary delights throughout Ramadan, exquisitely combining traditional Turkish feasts with a magical ambience



Adding to the charm of the occasion, the resort will boast a special spice market, a Turkish ice cream vendor, Turkish Sherbet service, and an assortment of traditional Turkish desserts







Dubai, UAE (12 February 2024): Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites is ready to usher in the spirit of Ramadan in unparalleled style and elegance. This year, the picturesque resort is pleased to present an array of exceptional Iftar options that cater to diverse preferences. Elevate your Ramadan experience with each exclusive offering, including the delightful Ladies Radiance Iftar, Corporate Iftar Buffets, and Authentic Iftar Buffets featuring the finest culinary creations. Nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, with breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and the glittering Dubai skyline, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites invites you to celebrate the essence of Ramadan in a setting that exudes opulence and grandeur.







Authentic Iftar Buffet at A La Turca and Turquoise



Enjoy a delightful iftar in the most authentic fashion with your family and friends at Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites' all-day dining venues, A La Turca and Turquoise. Begin with an assortment of iftar appetisers including Hummus, Meat Kibbeh, and traditional soups before moving to the main course to indulge in the likes of Orman Kebab and Hammour Sayadieh along with an enticing live station serving Roast Chicken and Oriental Rice. End your feast on a sweet note with a plethora of desserts such as Umm Ali and Date Pudding and wash it all down with Ramadan beverages to truly explore the rich flavours and traditions of this holy month.







Complement this unforgettable evening by opting for flavourful hubbly bubbly under the stars at the enchanting Nargile Lounge, serving guests until 2:00 am. This is the perfect sport to immerse yourself in complete serenity while the little ones are entertained in a world of their own at the Rixy Kids Club.







When: Throughout Ramadan (from Sunset until 10:30 pm for iftar and until 2:00 am for hubbly bubbly)



Where: A La Turca or Turquoise for Iftar; Nargile Lounge for hubbly bubbly



Price and Offer: Iftar buffet for AED275 per person (complimentary for in-house guess); Hubbly bubbly starting from AED150



*For reservation and more information, please call +971 4 457 5555 or email ...







Ladies Radiance Iftar at Executive Grand King Suite Penthouse Terrace



This Ramadan, gather the girls and head to Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites for an exclusive iftar experience, available only for private bookings. Taking place at the Executive Grand King Suite Penthouse Terrace, diners can enjoy breathtaking panoramic views from the magnificent floor-to-ceiling windows, adding to the ambience of this special occasion. Prepare to indulge in a special VIP buffet bursting with Turkish and Middle Eastern flavours, from light starters such as traditional soups, Ezme with Walnuts, and Spoon Salad to main courses including Hunkar Begendi, Lamp Tandoori, and Turkish Mix Kabab.







Those with a sweet tooth can also delight in a tempting selection of desserts and fruits like Umm Ali, Turkish Style Mix Baklava, and the Seasonal Slices Fruit Platter. Adding a touch of elegance to the occasion is the distinct flavour of delicious hubbly bubbly, served at the suite by a team of dedicated female staff to complement this unique experience.







When: Throughout Ramadan from Sunset until 10:30 pm



Where: Executive Grand King Suite Penthouse Terrace



Price and Offer: Exclusive Iftar experience with a minimum spend of AED15,000 for up to 15 guests (Additional AED500 will apply for each extra guest)



*For reservation and more information, please call +971 4 457 5555 or email ...







Corporate Iftar Buffet at Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites



Prepare to indulge in a grand iftar with your team where the allure of celebration meets the elegance of tradition. Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites is setting the table, and the standard, with an extensive selection of Middle Eastern and Turkish delights infused with the captivating flavours of Ramadan. Embark on an unforgettable gastronomic journey featuring hot and cold mezzes such as Hummus and Meat Smabousek, and a tantalising array of main courses including Lamb Biryani and Turkish Butter Rice. Conclude this grand feast with a wide selection of moreish desserts like Basbousa, Sekerpare with Almon, and Rose Mhallabia.







This sumptuous iftar can be hosted indoor at A La Turca or Turquoise, or under the stars at the resort's beachfront event area, with customisable decoration and entertainment options available. As an added treat, guests who book for groups of 100 or more before February 20th can enjoy an early bird offer of 15% off the total price.







When: Throughout Ramadan from sunset until 10:30 pm



Offer: Corporate Iftar Buffet



Price: Starting from AED275 per person at A La Turca or Turquoise, and from AED420 per person at the beachfront event area



*15% early bird discounts on all bookings before February 20th for a minimum of 100 pax (Pre-payment is required)



*For reservation and more information, please call +971 4 457 5555 or email ...

