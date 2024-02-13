(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Savour Moments of Togetherness at the Stunning Address Beach Resort this Ramadan







Dubai, UAE (9 February 2024): As Ramadan quickly approaches, Address Beach Resort is set to elevate the mood of the occasion for guests, serving up daily Iftar Buffets at The Restaurant, '1001 Arabian Nights' Afternoon Tea at The Lounge, and tempting hubbly bubbly at Li'Brasil throughout the holy month. Diners can indulge in a modern reinterpretation of traditional Arabic and international dishes at The Restaurant after sunset, providing a unique and delightful way to celebrate this sacred time with a diverse selection of flavours and culinary delights. Beyond this, the resort introduces a daily '1001 Arabian Nights' Afternoon Tea at The Lounge, bursting with Arabic inspired dishes and speciality coffee, alongside a range of hubbly bubbly flavours at Li'Brasil, to ensure every moment is filled with magic this Ramadan.







The Restaurant at Address Beach Resort invites diners to enjoy an extraordinary Iftar experience, where culinary excellence meets the spirit of Ramadan. As the sun sets, immerse yourself in a lavish buffet spread bursting with flavours, including a selection of Arabic cold and hot Mezzeh, shawarma, lamb, Ouzi, a seafood counter, traditional soups such as lentil and harira, a live BBQ station featuring Arabic mix grill and seafood, a delectable dessert spread featuring Kunafa, Um Ali, and various traditional Arabic sweets, and an enticing dates section.





Soft background music sets the ambiance, fostering a serene atmosphere, while the venue will also feature suspended luminaries and decorative lanterns to enhance the Ramadan spirit. Promising an unforgettable gastronomic journey during this holy month, The Restaurant's rich tapestry of flavours will perfectly reflect both tradition and innovation. Whether you savour the Arabic delights, international dishes, or the assortment of delectable sweets, The Restaurant at Address Beach Resort is the perfect haven for a memorable Ramadan celebration, ready to welcome the whole family.





When: Daily throughout Ramadan from 6.00 pm to 11.30 pm



Offer: Buffet style iftar feast including water and Ramadan juices

Price: AED 228 per adult

*Children aged between 0 and 6 dine complimentary

*Children aged between 6 and 12 dine at 50% off

*U by Emaar discount applicable





For more information or table reservations, please contact 04 879 8866 or email ....





'1001 Arabian Nights' Afternoon Tea at The Lounge

Throughout the month of Ramadan, The Lounge at Address Beach Resort invites you to relish the enchantment of its '1001 Arabian Nights' Afternoon Tea, a daily indulgence available from 3.00 pm to 10.00 pm. Priced at AED 150 per set, this special Ramadan-themed afternoon tea will feature an array of Arabic-inspired dishes, accompanied by specialty coffee, and the refreshing mocktail of the month. Immerse yourself in an abundance of flavours, complemented by the invited ambience of The Lounge, as you partake in this exquisite afternoon tea affair, a perfect nod to the spirit of the season at Address Beach Resort.





When: 1 – 31 March 2024 from 3.00 pm to 10.00 pm

Offer: '1001 Arabian Nights' themed afternoon tea with Arabic dishes, specialty coffee, and the mocktail of the month

Price: AED 150 per set

*Walk-ins only. No reservation required.





For more information, please contact 04 879 8866 or email ....





Hubbly Bubbly at Li'Brasil

This Ramadan at Li'Brasil, infuse some flavour into your evenings while indulging in a diverse selection of tempting classic hubbly bubbly, each priced at AED 99. This culinary haven, which seamlessly fuses Lebanese and Brazilian cuisines, is the perfect place to savour this traditional post iftar indulgence. With its chilled out indoor space and inviting outdoor terrace, Li'Brasil offers a year-round destination for gastronomic delights, embodying the warmth of Lebanese hospitality and the vivacity of Brazilian spirit.





When: Daily throughout Ramadan

Offer: Classic hubbly bubbly for AED 99 each

*Terms and conditions apply.





For more information or table reservations, please contact 04 879 8866 or email ....