(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Skin is your ultimate sports equipment







adidas develops innovative range of active deodorants and shower products, to help fast skin moisture recovery.





Despite the positive physical benefit to our bodies, regular exercise can lead to friction on the skin, over-exposure and over-cleansing. Even though the skin is our body's largest organ, research has revealed that athletes don't think of their skin as part of their sports equipment.

It's time to view pre and post sport body care as part of our workout. The new Active Skin & Mind range from adidas complements hard-working athletes with hard-working formulas that reinvent passive pre-workout prep routines and post-exercise cooldowns into active, holistic rituals.



Carefully crafted with sport scientists, the Active Skin & Mind range contains deodorants and shower products which work together as an active support system. Helping prime both the skin & the mind before physical activity, the new range works to refresh and rebalance the senses after working out, designed to help athletes achieve optimal performance and recovery.

The dermatologically tested Active Skin & Mind range contains a unique complex of glycerol and hyaluronic acid - powerful ingredients which naturally exist in our skin – that aid rapid skin moisture recovery and increase the skin hydration level, while protecting it from dryness. Embracing the holistic connection between the mind and the body, the range is infused with natural essential oils, which awaken the senses pre-exercise and leave people feeling refreshed and relaxed post-exercise, helping active people restore skin and mind.

Committed to the athletes it was designed for, Active Skin & Mind shower gels use sulphate-free and clean formulas, suitable for those with sensitive skin types. The vegan shower gel formulas are 98% biodegradable, packed in 100% recycled material and refillable, while the packaging for the roll-on deodorants is made with 25% recycled glass and 98% recycled plastic caps. For those looking to cut-down on plastic the range includes plastic-free options including shower bars and deo sticks with paper-based packaging.

Nadja Körner, VP adidas at Coty comments ''We are so used to focusing on our exercise regime that we forget to take a moment and make a conscious, active decision about our care products, which is just as important. The new Active Skin & Mind range is designed specifically for the active, ensuring they can level up their performance and get the powerful mix of ingredients they need. The range is also completely eco-friendly.





The new range includes:





Deodorants RSP

Compressed Spray (100ml): SAR 29.5 – AED 27

Roll-On (50ml): SAR 29.5 – AED 27





Shower RSP

Shower Gel: SAR 34.9 (250ml) SAR 52 (400ml)

Refill (400ml): SAR 36.4 – AED 29.4

Shower Bar (100gr): SAR 19.5 – AED 19