Wereldhave Full-Year Results 2023

Direct result 2023 at € 1.73 per share, well within guidance range of € 1.70-1.75 Proposed dividend for 2023 at € 1.20 per share (+3.4%) Tenant sales up 7% vs. 2022 and well above pre-Covid levels Positive evolution of Dutch valuations Four Full Service Centers delivered in 2023; on time, within budget and 94% leased First significant acquisition since 2018 (Polderplein, the Netherlands) Landmark financing year with first access to equity since 2015 and to USPP since 2017 Outlook 2024 Direct result per share € 1.75, despite increasing cost of debt
Wereldhave Press release Results 2023
