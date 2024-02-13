SC Bar Association Urges CJI To Initiate Suo Motu Action Against Farmers Agitation

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) The President of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud to initiate suo motu action against the farmers for forcibly trying to enter Delhi.

In his letter to CJI, SCBA President Adish Aggarwala on Tuesday said that this is the right time when the Supreme Court should act suo motu (on its own motion) and ensure that these farmers don't create any nuisance and cause huge inconvenience to the general public.

“It is suspected that this protest is politically motivated ahead of forthcoming Parliament election. Even if the farmers have genuine demands, they don't have the right to put the general public to hardship,” said the letter.

It added that their right to protest should not be allowed to impede the common citizens' right to lead their lives without any problem.

“By not accepting the offer of the Govt. of India, suggested at last night's talks, the so-called leaders of the farmers have decided to move to Delhi only to create problems to people of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. If they are still adamant on protesting, they should protest in their native places,” further stated the letter.

Saying that lawyers who practice in the Supreme Court, the Delhi High Court, different Commissions and Tribunals and the District Courts will be facing huge challenges to attend court proceedings, SCBA President Aggarwala requested the CJI to issue instructions to all concerned not to pass any“adverse orders due to non-appearance in any matter” till there are obstacles in free movement of the public on Delhi borders due to farmers' agitation.

Further, he requested the CJI“to take suo motu action against the erring farmers for forcibly trying to enter Delhi in a bid to create nuisance and disturb the daily life of citizens.”

