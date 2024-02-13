Rising NYC Rap Artist Kooley Kill Drops New Single “Gretsky”

(MENAFN- GetNews)



Kooley Kill shows his versatility in infectious new song.

Building off of the success of his debut single, "Timing," Ulric Lotmore, also known as Kooley Kill, looks to take his outside-of-the-box style rap style to the next level with the release of his latest song, "Gretsky," on February 12. Stepping away from street-focused lyrics that have been NYC's bread and butter for years, "Gretsky" steps into the world of romance, showcasing Kill's unique cadence and flow. As a wordsmith, his lyrics remain as strong as ever, something that will keep his growing number of fans smiling.

Kooley Kill has said before he has the passion, determination, and ability to adapt to and master any Hip-Hop beat, theme, or melody. "Gretsky" proves it. The production also doesn't disappoint.

Kooley Kill has tackled social issues in his songs, motivated by his own experiences in street life, gun violence, losing friends to violence or imprisonment, and even his family being in danger from the streets. With his latest song, he shows you can be the realest of the real ones but still feel the heart rush of romance when a special someone catches your eye.

As part of his recovery from past trauma, Kill's emotions are active again, and that's a catalyst helping him create real art. His dream and goal of positively influencing those affected by the "urban lifestyle" is coming to life.

Ulric Lotmore was raised with a survivalist mentality, a strong-willed father who taught the importance of being strong in the face of adversity. Also, a strong influence of the greatest musical talents, which would shape Kooley Kill's vision, was a crucial part of his youth, including the cultural icon Bob Marley. All of that is still there and more.

Just like Bob Marley, Kooley Kill demonstrates a man can reveal different aspects of his personality through music and cover meaningful topics that touch all areas of life.

Kooley Killis is growing as an artist. Check out "Gretsky," and the chances are you will probably agree.

