Motivation Queen Diane Davis Set To Launch Youth Empowerment Studio In Newark

(MENAFN- GetNews)



Diane Davis is championing literacy and a healthy mindset among youth with the opening of the Stay Motivated Youth Empowerment studio later this year.

Public Speaker, Mindset Coach, Children's Book Author, Youth Literacy Advocate, and Founder of Stay Motivated LLC, Diane Davis, AKA The Motivation Queen , is gearing up to open a Youth Empowerment Studio to support the youth in Newark.

The Youth Empowerment Studios studio is geared towards youth ages 9-17 to equip them with the tools and skills to lead fulfilling lives and contribute to their community. Youths can access empowerment workshops and coaching services from the best in the business to help them develop a healthy mindset.

Stay Motivated Youth Empowerment Studio will also be a hub for literacy. Davis is also on a mission to reform the 2023 literacy statistics in New Jersey from a study that found that 3 out of 4 children between the grades of 3rd and 8th didn't know how to read.

When asked about the motivation for opening a Youth Empowerment Studio, Davis explained:

"I love young people, and I strongly believe that it is important to lay a foundation for a healthy mindset for them to become functional adults who impact their community. This youth empowerment studio is my way of giving back and supporting the youth in Newark."

Davis has partnered with Holistic Gut Health Coach, Certified Yoga Instructor, and Founder of Hotep Healing, Rogena Navarin, to ensure high-quality empowerment workshops. Navarin boasts a Master's Degree in Social work and has over 15 years of experience in Mental Health Services. She will work as a Youth Wellness Workshop Facilitator.

Commenting on the decision to collaborate with Navarin, Davis explained:

"I chose to partner with Rogena because we are aligned with the energy on how to heal the body and mind holistically. Together, we can help create and build a generation of future leaders who do not have to heal from childhood trauma."

Diane is passionate about empowering youth by building a positive mindset. In 2023, she launched her debut children's book, Motivation Queen, about an inspirational superhero who saves the day with positive affirmation and the importance of not giving up amidst challenges. Over the last year, Diane has hosted an international Book tour, visiting several cities across the United States and two continents to share her book and inspire young minds to persevere.

Davis is currently working to secure the space for the Youth Empowerment studio. She is seeking support from businesses and individuals who can provide sponsorships and grants to advance her vision to help Newark Youth. For further information, visit .

Media Contact

Company Name: The Motivation Queen

Contact Person: Diane Davis

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website:

