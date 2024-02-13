(MENAFN- GetNews)

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Children - Picture Book book "Jeremy and the Beetle Takedown" by Sallana Brown, currently available at .

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By Paul Zietsman for Readers' Favorite

Jeremy and the Beetle Takedown is a children's book written by Sallana Brown and illustrated by Beatriz Gouveia. It follows the adventures of young Jeremy and his classmates as they venture into unfamiliar territory. They are in science class, and Ms. Birch is teaching a class on entomology or the study of insects. The children go outside to explore different insects and their habitats. They learn while having fun and are playful and carefree until they come across an invasive species that is devouring the ash trees that grow around the school. They learn about the Emerald Ash Borer Beetle in their entomology book and enlist the aid of a specialist to save the day. Jeremy and his friends engage in conversation with the beetles, and they come to understand that they are destroying the habitat and that everyone will suffer due to their actions.

A fun-filled adventure, Jeremy and the Beetle Takedown is not only entertaining but also very educational and is filled with multiple life lessons. The writing by Sallana Brown is adventurous yet thoughtful, and the illustrations by Beatriz Gouveia are very suitable to the story and the themes thereof. One of the important lessons taught is how humankind and nature are co-dependent and how we should look out for and care for one another. Leadership and teamwork are important themes in this book. For budding young scientists, it offers an intriguing look into zoology and, more specifically, entomology. This is a wonderful story for young readers that should spark interest in science, teamwork, and leadership."

You can learn more about Sallana Brown and "Jeremy and the Beetle Takedown" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.

Media Contact

Company Name: Readers' Favorite LLC

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: 800-RF-REVIEW

City: Louisville

State: KY 40202

Country: United States

Website:

