Readers’ Favorite Announces The Review Of The Non-Fiction – Social Issues Book “POW: Peace Over War” By Barbara Melamed

Every day we seem to be moving a step closer to the possibility of a war breaking out. Tensions keep rising within and outside international borders. Minority communities all over the world keep making an outcry against oppression. World superpowers continue to flex their nuclear weaponry power amid deteriorating international relations with each other, and sovereign states are being forcefully invaded. These are just examples of the problems eating away at the delicate fabric of world peace as we know it. Is there hope for the world? Are there solutions to the world's problems? Barbara Melamed answers these and more questions, addressing problems such as xenophobia, police brutality, denial of rights to indigenous people, the effect of previous humanitarian crises, the PTSD caused by all these, and how to deal with it in POW: Peace Over War: Using Mediation and Conflict Resolution to Reconcile International and Local Disputes.

I admire Barbara Melamed's practical efforts to bring peace and healing to the world, and I have great respect for her being at the forefront of bringing change despite the agonizing journey she has had to endure. Taking a psychological perspective, Barbara unbiasedly approaches the discourse with great intellectual depth and a professional edge. The historical facts, statistical data, and insightful comments from first-hand experiences were very enlightening. Barbara kept me engaged with thought-provoking questions and chapter summaries that changed my view of the whole process of conflict resolution and dealing with PTSD. It is clear that with the right mindset and spirit, the world can receive healing and peace can win over war. Barbara Melamed's POW: Peace Over War is a must-read for activists and fans of nonfiction historical and political books."

