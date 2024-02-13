(MENAFN- GetNews)

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - True Crime book "A Parade Of Grief" by Robert Fraga, currently available at .

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By Renee Guill for Readers' Favorite

In A Parade Of Grief: Gun Violence in America by Robert Fraga, the author goes into great detail about the United States' history of gun violence. He explains what the NRA is and how they deal with gun violence. He also talks about kids who have survived mass shootings and how they are involved in fighting back. He explains how the government is involved. The author also gives hope and ideas on what can be done.

I thought that A Parade of Grief by Robert Fraga was a real eye-opener. The first chapter was about my hometown, and I have even frequented that rest stop multiple times. I had heard that particular story but didn't know all the details. I really appreciated how he was able to get all the facts. I loved that he shared both sides of the story of all the shootings. I love how the author goes into great detail. But, a fair warning, some of it might make you queasy. I was surprised by the Charlton Heston quote. I love that no matter what side you're on, there will be times when this will make you angry. I appreciated that the author gave a detailed history that you wouldn't learn in a history class. I loved the ending, because not only did Robert Fraga give us hope, but also ideas on how to achieve it. If you want to learn more about the gun violence epidemic in the United States, I highly recommend this book. It will give you a lot to think about."

