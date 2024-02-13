(MENAFN- GetNews)

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Romance - Paranormal book "Leopold" by Dania Voss, currently available at .

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By Pikasho Deka for Readers' Favorite

Leopold: The Lion's Den Series is a supernatural romance novel by Dania Voss. Leopold Van Housen is a shapeshifting lion and the alpha of the most powerful pride in North America. But his leadership position is in jeopardy when the International Shifter Syndicate pressures him to find a mate and sire an heir. Enter Brianna Palermo, recently divorced and the new General Manager of The Lion's Den, a nightclub chain owned and operated by the Housen family under Leopold. Leopold believes he has finally found his fated mate in Brianna, but despite their palpable mutual attraction, Brianna is reluctant to trust someone again. Leopold soon learns that to get Brianna's consent, he has to win her heart. Brianna starts working with Leopold on the nightclub expansion, and a passionate romance blossoms between the two. But how will she deal with Leopold's other obligations?

If you're a fan of Stephenie Meyer's Twilight series, you will love Leopold. Dania Voss has built a fascinating fantasy world featuring shapeshifting lions, tigers, leopards, and more, with engrossing family dynamics and romance you can't get enough of. Keeping a brisk pace to the plot, Voss takes readers through a supernatural love story for the ages. Every character has an important role to play and has their own agency in their actions and motives. Leopold and Brianna have great chemistry, and every scene featuring the two together is laced with sexual tension and intrigue. As this book is part of a series, I'm curious about Leopold's future entanglements with the elders. Overall, it is a fantastic novel. This is a book for fans of supernatural fiction and romance."

