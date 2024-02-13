(MENAFN- GetNews)

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Memoir book "A Special Life" by Tanja Begerack, Natalia Sedyakina, Robert Jakob, Sarah Abosi, Juliane Ehrlicher, Dr. Renate Feikes, currently available at .

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By Jamie Michele for Readers' Favorite

In

A Special Life by Tanja Begerack, Tanja's journey begins with a challenging birth and early health issues. Her grandfather's death leads to paranormal events and a quest for forgiveness from the afterlife. Tanja shares encounters with spiritual entities, including EL, who shares visual perceptions of spirituality. From places like Tenerife to Germany, Tanja addresses her healing journey and confrontations with bullying. Supernatural elements, dreams, and paranormal interventions highlight the power of the mind in manifesting desires. Tanja then shares her experiences during her pregnancy with Anastasia, its challenges, spiritual guidance, and her belief in Indigo and Crystal children. Tanja's encounters with "A" evolve into cosmic connections, a view of extraterrestrial possibilities, and a transformative journey guided by love, humility, and trust in both human and otherworldly relationships.

It takes a great deal of courage to put ideas and experiences like those that Tanja Begerack describes out into the universe, but the rewards for those who read it, one hopes, serve as a testament to how important they are. Tanja has indeed lived a full and special life, and her retelling of it is done in a clear and simple voice. Much of what Tanja lays out are extremely complex ideas, but she does well in making them accessible, regardless of the level of understanding we have at the beginning of her book. Throughout her book, it is clear that Tanja has a history of having a real-life impact on others. There is one heart-warming chapter where she recounts a moment while playing pool with a friend, experiences a sudden influx of information into her life, and even connects with her deceased grandmother. With this, she shows a layer of altruism and the positive consequences of this unique gift. Overall, A Special Life is a wonderful memoir. Very highly recommended."

You can learn more about Tanja Begerack, Natalia Sedyakina, Robert Jakob, Sarah Abosi, Juliane Ehrlicher, Dr. Renate Feikes and "A Special Life" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.

