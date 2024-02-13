Capital Oversight Inc Launches Biz-Trac, A 24/7 Business Monitoring Solution That Targets Business Identity Theft

(MENAFN- GetNews) Enhancing and Empowering companies with real-time threat detection and business identity theft protection.

SANTA MONICA - Capital Oversight Inc, an industry leading business identity theft protection company, today announced BIZ-TRAC® , a business monitoring solution designed to provide round-the-clock protection against identity theft and ensure the security of critical business information with the Secretary of State.

The fallout from data breaches and lack of oversight can be catastrophic. It can range from substantial financial losses, and damaged business reputation to fraudulent activities and other legal ramifications. Moreover, the aftermath of a data breach can be prolonged and costly, requiring extensive resources for remediation and regulatory compliance.

Biz-Trac offers proactive identity alerts to mitigate these risks, and help provide peace of mind for companies , amid the escalating threats of business identity theft.

BIZ-TRAC ® noncontractual subscription-based business service, provides continuous monitoring and real-time alerts to ensure swift action against potential threats. Leveraging advanced algorithms and analytics, BIZ-TRAC® scans for recent changes or inconsistencies in business records, flagging any anomalies immediately. Authorized representatives receive notifications via text, email or phone, empowering them to take prompt and corrective action and mitigate potential financial loss.

Moreover, BIZ-TRAC ® provides access to U.S. based identity theft resolution specialist, who are well-equipped to handle a wide range of situation related to business identity theft. Our seasoned team of professionals at Capital Oversight bring a wealth of experience and expertise, ensuring that businesses receive comprehensive support and guidance throughout the resolution process.

