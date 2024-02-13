Mondome Headwear: Changing The Game In Fashion For Those With Big Heads, Partners With Athletes And Celebrities

(MENAFN- GetNews) A Game-Changer for the Big-Headed

February 12th, 2024 - Mondome Headwear is proud to announce the launch of its premium snapback hat collection, specially designed for individuals with larger head sizes. Founded in 2023, this New Jersey-based company is the brainchild of CEO Jashan Lalwani and COO Andrew Cardoza, who combined their expertise in fashion, technology, and marketing to address a long-neglected market segment.

Lifelong friends and New Jersey natives, Lalwani and Cardoza, recognized a gap in the fashion industry through personal experience. "Most brands overlook the need to cater towards people with big heads," said Lalwani. "It's our only focus. To bring the quality of material and fit to people with large heads. Ask anyone with a big head... the fit is the most important part and nearly impossible to find... we perfected that and then infused them in sleek and simple designs the best brands implement for normal sizes."

Mondome hats fit 75⁄8 – 81⁄2 (60).

This launch marks the first venture for Lalwani and Cardoza together, combining their backgrounds in fashion, marketing, and technology. Their shared vision for Mondome Headwear is not just about creating hats but about creating an option for those who can never find the right fit. "We're not just selling hats; we're providing a sense of belonging and recognition to a community that has been overlooked for too long," added Cardoza.

The brand has partnered with athletes, celebrities, and known adventurers for their promotion.

Mondome Headwear invites everyone, especially those with larger head sizes, to experience the comfort and style that their hats offer. The collection is available for purchase on their website,

wearmondome , with plans to expand into select retail stores in the coming year.

Media Contact

Company Name: Mondome Headwear

Contact Person: Jashan Lalwani

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website:

