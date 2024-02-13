(MENAFN- GetNews)

Feb 12, 2024 - As the population ages, many families find themselves facing the challenging decision of transitioning their elderly loved ones to assisted living facilities. Author SF Dickson's latest book, "Why I Put My Mother in Assisted Living on Mother's Day Weekend ," offers a comprehensive and compassionate guide to navigating this complex process.

With a blend of relatable narrative and practical advice, Dickson chronicles her own emotional journey through the decision to move her mother to assisted living. The book delves into the myriad of challenges faced by caregivers during this transition, from emotional struggles to medical considerations, and offers invaluable insights into finding solutions.

"The decision to transition a loved one to assisted living can be overwhelming, filled with confusion and stress," says Dickson. "I wrote this book to share my experiences, resources, and solutions with those who may find themselves in a similar situation. I want to provide support and guidance to caregivers so they don't feel alone on this journey."

The book not only addresses the emotional and medical challenges encountered during this transition but also provides a roadmap for tackling financial, legal, and medical aspects. Dickson's careful research has culminated in a comprehensive guide that covers everything from available resources to relocation challenges. Moreover, the author presents two different mindsets, ensuring that readers can connect with both the relatable narrative and the practical checklist-driven approach.

SF Dickson, a native of Middle Georgia, brings a wealth of life experiences and a diverse background to her writing. With a degree in art from Gordon College and a degree in design from the University of Georgia, her creative spirit has been nurtured by a rich academic foundation.

Her personal journey took an unexpected turn when she met her husband during her university years. A chance encounter turned into an engagement after just one official date, and forty-four years later, their enduring love story continues to inspire. Her family includes her husband, two daughters, and a son-in-law. Three grand-dogs round out the family with the names Lucy, Ninja, and Scurvy, providing critical personality insights through their names.

