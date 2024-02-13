﻿Readers’ Favorite Announces The Review Of The Young Adult – Fantasy – Urban Book “Woodland”

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By K.C. Finn for Readers' Favorite

Woodland: Family Portrait is a work of fiction in the urban science fiction, adventure, and interpersonal drama subgenres. It is intended for the young adult reading audience and was penned by author Art Lionson. In the year 2043, the Woodland brothers, already grappling with the challenges of urban life, face an unexpected crisis when their younger sister, Mia, falls seriously ill. Seeking solutions, they unwittingly step into a complex web of events triggered by a seemingly simple job. As they navigate the intricacies of their choices, a hidden undercurrent of manipulation and inevitability begins to unravel. The story highlights their unyielding devotion to core human values amidst adversity, as well as the unwavering friendship of their loyal dog, Spark.

Author Art Lionson has crafted a highly compelling work that really taps into its emotional core of family bonds and the lengths we would go to for the ones we love. The narrative weaves together action-packed sequences with vivid cinematic descriptions, unexpected twists, and realistically narrated human dramas, all centered around themes of justice, camaraderie, and resilience. Lionson's storytelling captures the essence of human emotions, depicting the Woodland brothers' journey through pain, loss, and anxiety.

I especially enjoyed the dialogue exchanges between the brothers, each showcasing unique attitudes to the issue at hand but in compatible harmony to get the job done. The book explores the bonds of family, friendship, and the pursuit of justice in a gripping narrative that holds readers' attention until the very last page. Overall, I would not hesitate to recommend Woodland: Family Portrait to fans of action-packed YA urban drama everywhere."

