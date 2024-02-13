(MENAFN- GetNews) On February 2nd, it was announced that South Africa is one of the world's most promising futures markets. Although it is not as mature as the futures markets in the US and Europe, its growth rate is remarkably fast. As a result, TradeStation (CO) Ltd (hereinafter referred to as TS) has decided to venture into the South African market. It also plans to open a branch in South Africa in the near future, recruit employees for operations, and provide compliant and efficient services for the asset trading of local individuals and businesses. Furthermore, through the South African market, TS aims to offer new services and development opportunities to global investors by leveraging its presence in the region.

Africa is a diverse continent. However, due to the large number of countries, the overall African currency trading volume is small, lacking liquidity, and the market economy transactions are not free enough. Modern trading technologies have provided greater liquidity with more competitive prices. Futures online trading platforms are beneficial in speeding up the trade of goods in Africa. By introducing TS, with its new futures trading technology and industry expertise, Africa can ensure rapid and efficient economic and trade activities across the continent.

Compared to other countries within Africa, South Africa has a considerable lead in market depth, supported by numerous investors contributing to a robust market liquidity, including innovative on-exchange market products such as foreign exchange futures. The South African market has great potential. TS has investigated the operational mechanisms of both onshore and offshore futures markets in South Africa, as well as the overall regulatory framework and collaborative mechanisms of the futures market. After entering the local market, it plans to launch products suitable for locals, including futures and foreign exchange.

For locals, not only can they enjoy the lowest latency and fastest trade execution provided by TS, as well as the most demanded futures products, but more importantly, TS can leverage financial resources to inject significant capital into the South African market. This helps in building a new ecological economic network, offering new opportunities in employment and living standards for many unemployed individuals. TS can thus provide value for all participants in the chain.

The market response indicates that over the past few years, TS has prioritized security, transparency, and a user-centered approach, earning a widespread reputation and favorable word-of-mouth within the industry, and is favored by the international market. There is considerable anticipation for TS's venture into new markets, with optimism about its potential for safety and decentralized currency transformation in the South African market, leading to a variety of reasons for participation and an increase in portfolio diversity.

TS also plans to actively expand into overseas markets in the future, adhering to the principle of sustainable development, allowing global futures trading to spread economic and social benefits, changing the lives and consumption patterns of people worldwide, while also enabling everyone to gain richer returns.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

