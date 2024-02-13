Capucia Publishing Releases New Book ‘Happy Successful You’

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Christine E. Lee, MD, author of Happy Successful You - Unleashing a Life of Intentional Choices, Purpose, and MeaningAuthor Christine Lee MD Offers a Practical Guide for a Life Well Lived

February 12, 2024 - Capucia Publishing proudly announces the release of Happy Successful You - Unleashing a Life of Intentional Choices, Purpose, and Meaning by new author Christine E. Lee, MD, a no-nonsense guidebook filled with effective tools to live a more joyous and fulfilling life.

A Gallup poll recently found that only 50% of Americans feel 'very satisfied' with their lives, many feeling like they are stuck on autopilot, simply going through the motions daily but not truly engaged. In

Happy Successful You ,

Dr. Lee explores what being happy means and how to make choices to become happier every day. Her approach includes taking a step back, examining your life, and then consciously reinventing yourself using her unique philosophical method designed specifically for high-performing professionals.

Throughout the book, Dr. Lee offers her insights and tools she's created from years of working with C-Suite executives, which will help readers:



Reinvent themselves

Develop to their full potential

Create significance, purpose, and meaning in their work

Build meaningful connections with others Flourish in any situation



After finishing Happy Successful You , readers will feel empowered to make choices and changes to live consciously with intention and become the best version they can be for a life that is meaningful, successful, and happy.

“Dr. Christine Lee's philosophical approach and real-world insights create a book that gives you the tools to transform yourself, starting today,” says Marshall Goldsmith, PhD, a Thinkers50

#1 Executive Coach and New York Times bestselling author.

“Think of Dr. Lee as the quintessential player-coach in the field of healthcare,” states James T. McDeavitt, MD, Executive Vice President and Dean of Clinical Affairs, Baylor College of Medicine.“She presents an expansive toolbox designed for introspection and self-discovery.”



Notes Leslie Matsukawa, MD, Psychiatry,“What comes across in this remarkable book is Dr. Christine Lee's genuine wish for her readers to flourish and thrive by setting out on a well-marked path to discovering one's life purpose.”

Happy Successful You - Unleashing a Life of Intentional Choices, Purpose, and Meaning is published by Capucia Publishing and is the first book by Christine E. Lee, MD, available at:

Christine E Lee, MD, is a physician, speaker, and certified executive professional coach. She coaches high-performing professionals to align with their intentions to live fulfilling and satisfying lives. She graduated from the University of Michigan's Honors Program in Philosophy and Molecular Biology and the University of Michigan Medical School.

Since 2004, Capucia Publishing has helped more than 600 writers become published authors, offering the transformational author community everything they need to“birth” their book, from professional editing and custom design to publishing in print and digital forms to distribution worldwide on a global network of sales sites. Discover more at

For more information, please contact: Karen Everitt, ...

