Petcarerx Proudly Partners With K9s For Warriors, Offering Packaged Items For Veteran Service Dogs

(MENAFN- GetNews) The team at PetCareRx is honored to provide for the well being of those who've served the country and their companions

The team at PetCareRx is honored to announce that they've partnered with K9s For Warriors to provide packages for veteran service dogs. Through this partnership, PetCareRx has filled up goodie bags of wellness items, toys, treats and supplies for the service dogs of U.S. veterans.

K9s For Warriors

is the nation's largest service provider of service dogs for veterans. This Florida-based company is on a mission to end veteran suicide and provides highly trained service dogs to provide support for veterans with conditions such as PTSD and traumatic brain injury. The K9s For Warriors initiative uses an evidence-based approach for providing highly trained companion dogs through a specialized training program. Each veteran who enters the program is paired with a service dog that supports them during the program and beyond graduation.

K9s For Warriors finds a majority of its service dogs in shelters and saves them from abandonment or euthanasia to give them a brand new purpose. When a pair graduates from the K9s For Warriors program, two lives have been saved - the veteran and their companion. Getting started with the K9s For Warriors program begins with completing an application. The program is provided at no cost to veterans and is supported by financial donations, fundraisers, dog sponsorship, and volunteers.

“The pure unconditional love these service dogs bring to us warriors is exactly what we need to help us get through our darkness,” said a veteran who went through the K9s For Warriors program.

K9s For Warriors is highly unique in its offerings and is proud to provide the largest program in which veterans can receive service dogs.

Through the new partnership with K9s For Warriors, PetCareRx is preparing and packaging items for these veteran service dogs, thereby providing wellness for veterans and their companions. These packages are being offered as a donation to help support the programs provided by K9s For Warriors for our nation's veterans. PetCareRx emphasizes that while its team is primarily focused on providing wellness for pets, this is a unique opportunity for the company to provide for pets and the nation's veterans.

The VA estimates that 22 veterans commit suicide each and every single day. Through partnerships such as the one between PetCareRx and K9s For Warriors, organizations can come together and make a meaningful impact in the lives of veterans across the United States. Through offering donation items for the dogs who are working with veterans in the K9s For Warriors programs, PetCareRx is helping lives two at a time.

“We are highly committed to giving back to the veterans who've sacrificed for us, and one way we can do that is by supporting organizations like K9s For Warriors,” said a spokesperson for PetCareRx.

PetCareRx is an online pet wellness company on a mission to add love to the world by supporting pets and pet parents. The company does this by offering access to treats and toys; food and vitamins; flea, tick, and heartworm protection; and prescription medications for cats and dogs alike. Plus, PetCareRx does all of this while offering the height of convenient online shopping and competitive pricing. The PetCareRx is also a resource where pet owners can find information such as wellness guides, medication guides, breed guides, coupons, and various informational articles posted via the PetCareRx blog.

PetCareRx is proud to support the nation's veterans, which represent a minority group of people who are uniquely impacted by mental health. Statistics show that veterans are 57% more likely to commit suicide than those who have not served in the military. Suicide is the second leading cause of death in veterans under age 45, and since 2001, more than 125,000 veterans have been lost to suicide. Statistics are clear that companion animals can greatly improve daily life for veterans. One study by the American Psychiatric Association found that veterans with service dogs spend more than 80% of their day with their companion. These dogs were found to help reduce anxiety in veterans.







At a time when statistics clearly show that 23% of veterans screened for mental health conditions are positive for PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), and suicides among veterans continue to be a major cause of death for this at-risk population, it's clear that organizations such as K9s For Warriors are on the right track in providing rehabilitative care to those in need. More information about the K9s For Warriors mission and programs can be found at . Details on PetCareRx are available at .

ABOUT PETCARERX

PetCareRx is a NY based online pet pharmacy and supply store shipping nationwide since 1998.

They offer everything from national brands of prescriptions, foods, preventatives, toys, treats, supplies and so much more for dogs and cats. Follow on Facebook: @PetCareRx

Media Contact

Company Name: PetCareRx

Contact Person: Michelle Mherzai

Email: Send Email

Phone: 800-844-1427

City: PONTE VEDRA

State: FLORIDA

Country: United States

Website:

