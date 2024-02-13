Smart Residential Real Estate Research Platform REI Litics Ranks Debuts In The Top 10 On Product Hunt

(MENAFN- GetNews) REI Litics is a residential real estate research tool for prospective investors offering insight into 450+ markets across the United States

REI Litics has announced that its immersive residential real estate investment research tool has debuted in the top ten upon its launch on Product Hunt ,

a website where emerging tech is listed and ranked. REI Litics made its debut in the top six position among 110 contenders on February 5, 2024.





Slim and Sid, founders of REI Litics, wanted to make residential real estate investing accessible and straightforward, and so they've created a platform that empowers beginners and seasoned investors alike. REI Litics is reigniting possibilities in the residential real estate niche with a platform that saves its users up to 87% of their research time. The creators of REI Litics have compiled massive volumes of information spanning 450+ markets across the United States, thereby making real estate investment statistics and data for major markets available around the clock at one single reference point.

The REI Litics platform is a never-before-seen smart residential real estate research tool that features indicators such as market appreciation and rental growth as well as resources such as rental income calculators, mortgage rates, demographics, market trends, and much more for hundreds of locales in the U.S.

“Our platform is more than just a tool,” said Slim and Sid.“Think of it as your knowledgeable friend who's here to support your real estate investment journey. We want people to feel excited about earning passive income and creating generational wealth for themselves and their families.”



The REI Litics platform is unique in that its features cater to beginners with easy-to-understand market, economic, and demographic analyses, personalized location suggestions, and more to make this a one-stop resource that supports investors at every step of their journey. The team at REI Litics aims to grow its offerings with as much actionable information as possible. A full REI Litics product trailer on YouTube

explains the platform. For more information or to get started instantly by answering just five questions, visit .

ABOUT REI LITICS

REI Litics simplifies residential real estate investment research with a streamlined online platform for researching 450+ markets across the United States. Follow on social media:



