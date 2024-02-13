Dale City ‘Lightning’ Track Club Athletes Shine Bright, Earning Prestigious USATF Athlete Of The Year Honors

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Dale City, VA - February 12, 2024 - Dale City "Lightning" Track Club Inc. (DCTC), a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth through the sport of track and field, is proud to announce that six of its exceptional athletes have been honored as Athlete of the Year by the USA Track and Field Virginia. This prestigious recognition is awarded by age group for standout performance and national recognition, voted in by a private panel of coaches and officials.

The awarded athletes are:



Courtney Johnson, age 9

Chase Berisha, age 11

Silease James, age 13

Julia Wallace, age 15

Michael James, Jr., age 14 Cameron McDuffie, age 17



These athletes have demonstrated extraordinary dedication and tenacity, training year-round in conditioning, running, and strength training to compete nationally at meets. Their achievements are a testament to their hard work and the high-quality coaching and support provided by DCTC.

Parent Quotes: "Well done and deserved. Each of you are the epitome of hard work and dedication."

Coach Monte, Head Coach of DCTC: "I am excited to see our athletes grow and develop throughout the years in the sport. To see their hard work pay off in the form of them being recognized by USATF is a testament of their dedication and tenacity. They are role models to other student athletes on the team, and I'm extremely proud of their success."

About Dale City "Lightning" Track Club Inc.:

DCTC empowers youth to develop their athletic ability, leadership skills, sportsmanship, and encourages participation in school and community programs. Training over 300 youth ages 8-18 annually, DCTC has been a positive force in combating juvenile delinquency and obesity. The club was named the 2019 National Club of the Year by the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) for its athletes' success and work in the community. DCTC's programs are based on three pillars of youth success: Youth Fitness and Athletic Development, Youth Academic Competency, and Community Service.

Looking Ahead: Dale City Track Club is gearing up for its popular Spring/Outdoor Season, which kicks off in April 2024. The club continues to offer year-round programs that provide a platform for youth to excel in athletics, academics, and community service.

For Media Inquiries: Shanel Evans, Club Administrator | Email:

Media Contact

Company Name: Dale City Track Club Inc.

Contact Person: Shanel Evans

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website:

