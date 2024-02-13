Nomad Flex Pay: A Single All-Inclusive Monthly Subscription Plan For Nomad Modem Launched

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Nomad Internet, the USA's largest wireless internet provider, is proud to announce the launch of Nomad Flex Pay , a single all-inclusive monthly subscription that takes care of everything for your Nomad Modem -setup, admin, and unlimited tech support.

With Nomad Modem, users can directly access wireless internet without traditional internet wires, which means they can enjoy reliable connectivity anytime, anywhere, even on the go.

Thanks to Nomad Flex Pay, users can now enjoy all the benefits of their favorite Nomad Modem without making a hefty upfront payment or long-term commitment that are typically associated with traditional modems.

One of the main obstacles to internet access is the cost of service and infrastructure development, which is addressed by this creative payment mechanism, which increases the affordability and accessibility of high-speed wireless internet. The significance of Nomad Flex pay can only be fully appreciated by taking a closer look at the larger picture of internet access inequities and the ways in which flexible payment options can help.

According to a Pew Research Center survey , 24% of rural adults find accessing high-speed internet a major problem in their local community. The same survey revealed that 34% of Americans see this as a minor problem, which means 6 in 10 rural Americans believe that accessing high-speed internet is a problem in their area.

Speaking to the media, the spokesperson of Nomad Internet said, "Nomad Internet has always been our customer's number 1 choice to get unlimited data and high-speed internet. We wanted to make owning Nomad Modems even simpler and more convenient for our customers. With Nomad Flex Pay, our customers can now enjoy all the benefits that Nomad Modem brings with a simple and convenient monthly subscription."

Users can start with Nomad Flex Pay in a few simple steps:

1. Visit Nomad Internet and choose the right modem for you

2. While placing the order, select Nomad Flex pay for payment

3. Once the order is confirmed, the user can then go through simple steps to verify their identity to make the transaction secure and safe.

Some of the key benefits that Nomad Flex Pay offers include:



Flexible options with diverse modern rental solutions

No hefty upfront costs

Freedom to cancel anytime without penalties

Seamless connectivity with uninterrupted high-speed internet access

Automatic set-up with a straightforward self-installation process within 60 sec



With the launch of Nomad Flex Pay, Nomad Internet is taking a big step toward closing the digital divide, especially for underprivileged and rural communities.

To sign up for a risk-free 7-day free trial, visit

About the Company:

Launched in 2017, Nomad Internet is on a mission to serve the underserved, bringing people in rural communities and RV parks reliable access to the Internet. Nomad Internet is an established authorized reseller of the USA's largest network services, providing high-speed, secure wireless internet to rural communities and on-the-road travelers nationwide.

