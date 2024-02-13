(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Delveinsight Business Research LLP"As per DelveInsight, the HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market is anticipated to evolve immensely in the coming years owing to the rise in the number of cases of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer and the launch of targeted therapies such as HER2 inhibitors and antibody-drug conjugates.

Advances in molecular diagnostics enable precise identification of HER2-positive tumors, facilitating tailored treatment approaches. Ongoing clinical trials and research efforts aim to further optimize therapeutic strategies and improve patient outcomes in the HER2-Positive Breast Cancer market.

DelveInsight's " HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the HER2-Positive Breast Cancer market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging HER2-Positive Breast Cancer drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current HER2-Positive Breast Cancer treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



HER2-Positive Breast Cancer: An Overview

HER2-positive breast cancer is the second most normal cancer on the planet and the most widely recognized cancer in ladies around the world. Around 1 of 5 breast cancers are HER2-positive. Breast cancers that are HER2-positive are more forceful than different sorts of breast cancer. HER2 is a protein that helps breast cancer cells grow quickly. Breast cancer cells with higher than normal levels of HER2 are called HER2-positive. These cancers tend to grow and spread faster than breast cancers that are HER2-negative, but are much more likely to respond to treatment with drugs that target the HER2 protein.

Numerous treatment options for HER2-positive breast cancer are available, falling into pharmacological and nonpharmacological categories. Medical oncologists typically oversee systemic therapies, which can be administered by IV or orally. Metastatic breast cancer is primarily treated with targeted therapy and hormonal therapy. The increasing awareness of breast cancer and the availability of screening programs are leading to earlier detection of HER2-positive breast cancer, driving the demand for HER2-positive breast cancer treatments.

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Key Facts



As per the analysis, in the US, there were nearly 44,700 incident cases of HER2-positive breast cancer in 2023. These cases are expected to rise significantly during the forecast period.

Based on the hormonal status of women, in the US, more cases were observed for HR+/HER2+ breast cancer, with nearly 32,750 cases, while only 11,900 patients were found for HR-/HER2+ in 2023.

In 2023, there were nearly 14,000 treatment-eligible cases of metastatic HER2+ breast cancer for first-line in the US.

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest number of incident cases of HER2-positive breast cancer, followed by France.

In Japan, stage-specific cases of HER2-positive breast cancer were highest in Stage II in 2023. According to a study by Hassaine et al. (2022), which used the French registry data from 1990 to 2018, among the cases of breast cancer, around 15% of cases were HER2-positive.







HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging HER2-Positive Breast Cancer pipeline therapies. It also thoroughly assesses the HER2-Positive Breast Cancer market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete details of the market trend for each marketed HER2-Positive Breast Cancer drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted HER2-Positive Breast Cancer epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted HER2-Positive Breast Cancer epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



The Report Covers the HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Epidemiology, Segmented as -



Total Incidence of Breast Cancer in the 7MM

Stage-specific Incidence of HER2-positive Breast Cancer in the 7MM

Incidence of HER2-positive Breast Cancer Cases by Hormonal Status in the 7MM

Line-wise Treatment-eligible Pool for HER2-positive Breast Cancer in the 7MM

Incidence of HER2-positive Breast Cancer in the 7MM Age-specific Incidence of HER2-positive Breast Cancer in the 7MM

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the HER2-Positive Breast Cancer market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the HER2-Positive Breast Cancer market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the HER2-Positive Breast Cancer drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the HER2-Positive Breast Cancer pipeline development activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key HER2-Positive Breast Cancer companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Learn How the HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Will Evolve and Grow by 2032:

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Therapeutics Analysis

Treatment for HER2-positive breast cancer depends on the tumor's size. Patients with tumors smaller than 2 centimeters, with no lymph nodes affected, will undergo surgery first, followed by chemotherapy and a single antibody targeting the HER2 protein known as trastuzumab (Herceptin). If a tumor is larger than 2 centimeters and has spread to nearby lymph nodes, patients will receive one or two types of chemotherapy combined with two antibodies (trastuzumab plus a newer one known as pertuzumab or Perjeta). After chemotherapy, patients will undergo surgery to remove any remaining cancer cells. Patients will also receive“maintenance” antibody treatment again for a few months to help keep cancer cells from growing back. HER2 antibody therapy can sometimes cause fevers and chills during the infusion, and in rare cases, it can cause weakness of the heart muscle, also known as cardiomyopathy.

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include



Byondis

Roche

Ambrx

Zymeworks

JazzPharmaceuticals Pfizer

And Many Others

Emerging and Marketed HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Therapies Covered in the Report Include:



SYD985 (trastuzumab duocarmazine): Byondis

ARX788: Ambrx

Zanidatamab: Zymeworks/Jazz Pharmaceuticals IBRANCE (palbociclib): Pfizer

And Many More

Download the Sample Report to Learn More About the Key Companies and Emerging Therapies:

Table of Content (TOC)

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary



3. HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

5. HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Disease Background and Overview

6. HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Patient Journey

7. HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Patient Population and Epidemiology Trends (In the US, EU5, and Japan)

8. HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Treatment

11. HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Marketed Therapies

12. HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Emerging Drugs and Latest Therapeutic Advances

13. HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Outlook (In US, EU5, and Japan)

16. HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Companies Active in the Market

17. HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Access and Reimbursement Overview

18. KOL Views on the HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market

19. HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Drivers

20. HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Barriers

21. Appendix

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

*The Table of Contents (TOC) is not exhaustive; the final content may vary. Refer to the sample report for the complete table of contents.

Request the Sample PDF to Learn More About the Key Offerings of the Report:









About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Other Trending Healthcare Reports by DelveInsight

Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Market

"Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) market size, share, trends, and growth analysis in the seven major markets (i.e. the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan. Moreover, it also covers the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the Vasomotor symptoms (Hot flashes/Night sweats) market.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Shruti Thakur

Email: Send Email

Address: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432

City: Las Vegas

State: NV

Country: United States

Website:

