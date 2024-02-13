(MENAFN- GetNews)
"Delveinsight Business Research LLP"As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, about 40+ key pharma and biotech companies are working on 50+ pipeline drugs in the ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer therapeutics landscape based on different Routes of Administration (ROA), Mechanism of Action (MOA), and molecule types. Several of the therapies are in the advanced stages of clinical development and are expected to launch in the coming years.
“ ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2023 ” report by DelveInsight outlines a comprehensive assessment of the present clinical/non-clinical development activities and growth prospects across the ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Market.
The ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial, regulatory, and ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer clinical trial assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the emerging ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer drugs, including the mechanism of action, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers, acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Pipeline Analysis
The report provides insights into:
The report provides detailed insights into the emerging therapies for ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer treatment and the aggregate therapies developed by major pharma companies.
It accesses the different ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer therapies segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of clinical development.
It outlines the major ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
The report evaluates the ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer drugs that are under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
It navigates the major collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreements, financing details, data presentation by the pharma giants, and regulatory approval in the ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer therapeutic market.
ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Therapeutics Landscape
Around 40+ major pharma and biotech companies are actively involved in the development of therapies targeting ER+/HER2-VE Breast Cancer. Among these, notable players such as AstraZeneca have advanced their drug candidates for ER+/HER2-VE Breast Cancer to the most advanced stage of clinical trials, namely Phase III. This underscores the significant dedication within the pharmaceutical industry to combat this subtype of breast cancer, offering promising prospects for potential treatments in the foreseeable future.
ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutic Market Include:
AstraZeneca
BeiGene
CytomX Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics
H3 Biomedicine
Jiangsu HengRui Medicine
Olema Pharmaceuticals
Roche
Sanofi
And Many Others
Emerging and Marketed ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Drugs Covered in the Report Include:
AZD9833: Astrazeneca
BGB-290: BeiGene
And Many Others
Analysis of Emerging ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Therapies by Phases
The report covers the emerging products under different phases of clinical development like -
Late-stage products (Phase III)
Mid-stage products (Phase II)
Early-stage product (Phase I)
Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
Discontinued and inactive candidates
Route of Administration
ER+/ HER2-VE Breast Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Infusion
Intradermal
Intramuscular
Intranasal
Oral
Parenteral
Subcutaneous
Topical
Molecule Type
Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Vaccines
Monoclonal Antibody
Peptides
Polymer
Small molecule
Table of Content (TOC)
1. Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Treatment Patterns
4. ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective
5. Therapeutic Assessment
6. ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Late Stage Products (Phase-III)
7. ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)
8. ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
10. Inactive Products
11. Dormant Products
12. ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Discontinued Products
13. ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Product Profiles
14. Major ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Companies in the Market
15. Key Products in the ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Therapeutics Segment
16. Dormant and Discontinued Products
17. ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Unmet Needs
18. ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Future Perspectives
19. ER+/ HER2 -ve Breast Cancer Analyst Review
20. Appendix
21. Report Methodology
*The Table of Contents (TOC) is not exhaustive; the final content may vary. Refer to the sample report for the complete table of contents.
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.
