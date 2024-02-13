(MENAFN- GetNews)



As per DelveInsight, the Acute Myocardial Infarction Market is anticipated to evolve immensely in the coming years owing to the rise in the number of cases of Acute Myocardial Infarction, advancements in diagnostics, and the launch of new therapies in the market. Emerging therapies and a focus on preventive cardiology are immensely reshaping patient care approaches. Ongoing research in personalized medicine holds promise for further market transformation and treatment outlook.

DelveInsight's " Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Acute Myocardial Infarction market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging Acute Myocardial Infarction drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current Acute Myocardial Infarction treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Acute Myocardial Infarction: An Overview

Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) is myocardial necrosis resulting from acute obstruction of a coronary artery. Acute MI, along with unstable angina, is considered an acute coronary syndrome. Acute MI includes both non-ST-segment-elevation Myocardial Infarction (NSTEMI) and ST-segment-elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI).

Symptoms associated with acute Myocardial Infarction include chest pain, which may appear as a sensation of tightness or pressure initially. Pain often radiates to the left arm but may also radiate to the lower jaw, neck, right arm, back, and upper abdomen. Chest pain may accompany sweating, nausea or vomiting, and fainting.

Cardiac troponin I (cTnI) and troponin T (cTnT) are components of the contractile apparatus of myocardial cells and are expressed almost exclusively in the heart; these are used as MI predictors. The increasing use of cardiac biomarkers for diagnosing MI during the past two decades and the changing cutoff levels for the laboratory tests used to define myocardial injury or MI are the most apparent complicating factors in many studies of MI trends.

Diagnosis is based on typical clinical features, ECG findings, and elevation of cardiac biomarkers. Definitive diagnosis requires cardiac catheterization, which serves both diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. All patients suspected of having ACS should be considered for emergency re-vascularization; additional aspects of treatment include anticoagulation, antiplatelet therapy, statin therapy, and other adjunctive measures. Secondary prevention consists of dual antiplatelet therapy, the initiation of beta-blocker and/or ACE inhibitors, statin therapy, and addressing any modifiable risk factors.

Cardiac markers (serum markers of myocardial cell injury) are cardiac enzymes (eg, creatine kinase-MB isoenzyme [CK-MB]) and cell contents (e.g., troponin I, troponin T, myoglobin) that are released into the bloodstream after myocardial cell necrosis. The markers appear at different times after injury, and levels decrease at different rates. Sensitivity and specificity for myocardial cell injury vary significantly among these markers, but the troponins (cTn) are the most sensitive and specific and are the markers of choice.

Acute Myocardial Infarction Market Key Facts



According to Benjamin et al. (2019), the estimated annual incidence of Myocardial Infarction is 605,000 new attacks and 200,000 recurrent attacks. The average age at first MI is 65.5 years for males and 72 years for females. The incidence rate of AMI is 0.3% in the US.

According to Inserm (2019), France has an average of 80,000 Myocardial Infarction annually. Women are four times less likely to have a heart attack than men before menopause. However, the cases among women are increasing due to factors like smoking and obesity. Post-menopause, the risks are equivalent for both sexes.

Among the 7MM, the highest number of incident cases were observed in the US, which is around 830,000 in 2023.

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest number of incident cases, followed by Italy in 2023.

As per the Japanese Circulation Society database, there were around 75,700 cases of AMI in Japan in 2019.

Acute Myocardial Infarction Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging Acute Myocardial Infarction pipeline therapies. It also thoroughly assesses the Acute Myocardial Infarction market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete details of the market trend for each marketed Acute Myocardial Infarction drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Acute Myocardial Infarction Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted Acute Myocardial Infarction epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Acute Myocardial Infarction epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



The Report Covers the Acute Myocardial Infarction Epidemiology, Segmented as -



Type-specific Incidence of AMI in the 7MM

Total Incident Cases of AMI in the 7MM Gender-specific Incidence of AMI in the 7MM

Acute Myocardial Infarction Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Acute Myocardial Infarction market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Acute Myocardial Infarction market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the Acute Myocardial Infarction drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the Acute Myocardial Infarction pipeline development activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key Acute Myocardial Infarction companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Acute Myocardial Infarction Therapeutics Analysis

The goals of initial treatment of an AMI are relief of pain, immediate identification of ST changes via 12-lead EKG, initiation of reperfusion (if the patient is a candidate), and assessment and treatment of hemodynamic abnormalities. Pain relief is best achieved with oxygen, nitroglycerin, and morphine sulfate. Patients with ST-segment elevation or a new LBBB with 12 h or fewer symptoms are candidates for reperfusion therapy.



Further treatment of an MI may be separated into two pathways depending on whether or not the patient has a STEMI or an NSTEMI. The pharmacologic treatment of MI can be further broken down into several medications that improve survival, decrease recurrent ischemic events, and provide symptomatic relief. The primary treatment is followed by a multimodal regimen of therapies. The treatment starts with rapid diagnostic tests and serial biomarker analysis to classify the disease.

The current market has been segmented into different commonly used therapeutic classes based on the prevailing treatment pattern across the 7MM, which presents minor variations in the overall prescription pattern. Antiplatelet agents, Anticoagulants, Vasodilators, Beta Blockers, Lipid-lowering drugs/Statins, ACE inhibitors, ARBs (Angiotensin-II receptor Blockers), and Calcium channel blockers are the major classes that have been covered in the forecast model.

Acute Myocardial Infarction Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include



Boehringer Ingelheim

Eli Lilly and Company

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals

Recardio

Janssen Pharmaceutical

Bristol Myers Squibb

AstraZeneca

Faraday Pharmaceuticals

CSL Behring Amgen

And others

Emerging and Marketed Acute Myocardial Infarction Therapies Covered in the Report Include:



TNKASE (tenecteplase): Genentech

ZONTIVITY (vorapaxar): Merck

REPATHA (evolocumab): Amgen

JARDIANCE: Boehringer Ingelheim/Eli Lilly and Company

Selatogrel: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Asundexian: Bayer

And Many Others

