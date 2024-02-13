(MENAFN- GetNews) "Delveinsight Business Research LLP"The Synovial Sarcoma market is witnessing evolution with the emergence of targeted therapies tailored to specific genetic mutations driving the disease. Advanced diagnostic techniques enable earlier detection and personalized treatment strategies, improving patient outcomes. Collaborative efforts between pharmaceutical companies and intense investment in R&D activities is accelerating the development of novel therapies.

DelveInsight's " Synovial Sarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Synovial Sarcoma market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging Synovial Sarcoma drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current Synovial Sarcoma treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Synovial Sarcoma: An Overview

Synovial sarcoma is a cancer that can originate from different types of soft tissue, such as muscle or ligaments. It is often found in the arm, leg, or foot and near joints such as the wrist or ankle. It can also form in soft tissues in the lung or abdomen. Synovial sarcoma may also be called malignant synovioma. It accounts for 5–10% of soft-tissue tumors. For every one million people, one to two are diagnosed with synovial sarcoma per year in the US.

On a pathology report, synovial sarcoma may be classified into different subtypes depending on what it looks like under the microscope or what specific gene mutation is involved. It is a high-grade tumor and spreads to distant sites in up to 50% of cases. The symptoms caused by synovial sarcoma depend on where the tumor forms. Synovial sarcoma is often first noticed as a painless lump. If it is near a nerve, it might cause pain or numbness as it grows.

The diagnosis starts with imaging studies. X-ray, sonogram, CT scan, and MRI may be used in the course of evaluating a suspicious mass. After imaging studies, the next step in diagnosis is a biopsy to remove a sample of the tumor for further analysis. Among the different types of biopsies, open biopsy (a surgical incision is made to remove the sample) or core needle biopsy (a large needle is used to take the sample) are preferred. The use of a fine needle to remove cells can establish the presence of cancer, but often those cells do not provide enough tissue to best characterize synovial sarcoma.

Synovial Sarcoma Market Key Facts



According to Aytekin et al. (2020), A total of 3228 patients with synovial sarcoma were identified of which 1521 were females (47.1%) and 1707 were males (52.9%) respectively.

Among the EU4 and the UK, Spain had the lowest incident population, with ~ 150 cases in 2022.

The incident population of synovial sarcoma in Japan was ~ 280 cases in 2022. In 2022, incident cases of synovial sarcoma in the US varied according to gender, such as ~254 and ~350 for females and males, respectively, which are expected to increase in the forecast period.

Synovial Sarcoma Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging Synovial Sarcoma pipeline therapies. It also thoroughly assesses the Synovial Sarcoma market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete details of the market trend for each marketed Synovial Sarcoma drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Synovial Sarcoma Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted Synovial Sarcoma epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Synovial Sarcoma epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



The Report Covers the Synovial Sarcoma Epidemiology, Segmented as -



Incident Cases of Synovial Sarcoma [2019–2032]

Age-specific Cases of Synovial Sarcoma [2019–2032]

Stage-specific Cases of Synovial Sarcoma [2019–2032]

Location-specific Cases of Synovial Sarcoma [2019–2032]

Gender-specific cases of Synovial Sarcoma [2019–2032]

Antigens-specific (MAGE-A4, NY-ESO-1, PRAME, and others) Cases of Synovial Sarcoma [2019–2032]

Treated Patient Pool in First-line Setting [2019–2032] Treated Patient Pool in Second-line and above (Heavily pretreated) [2019–2032]

Synovial Sarcoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Synovial Sarcoma market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Synovial Sarcoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the Synovial Sarcoma drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the Synovial Sarcoma pipeline development activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key Synovial Sarcoma companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Synovial Sarcoma Therapeutics Analysis

The primary treatment for Synovial sarcoma is surgery to remove the entire tumor with clear margins when possible. "Clear margins" are achieved when healthy tissue surrounding the tumor is removed along with the tumor, making it more likely that all cancer cells have been removed from the area. Depending on the location and size of the mass, it may be difficult for a surgeon to remove adequate margins around the tumor while preserving function. Radiotherapy may also be used, either before or after surgery, to reduce the risk of leaving cells behind.

Chemotherapy (typically Doxorubicin and/or Ifosfamide) might be recommended in the treatment of Synovial sarcoma, especially in advanced or metastatic disease. Because it is rare, there is no consensus among experts on just how much role chemotherapy plays in preventing metastases and improving survival. When developing a treatment plan, an oncologist will consider the potential benefits of chemotherapy weighed against the possible negative effects of the treatment.

The development of new and improved treatment options for synovial sarcoma is a major driver of market growth. Targeted therapies and immunotherapies are two promising new treatment options that are currently being evaluated in clinical trials. Targeted therapies work by targeting specific proteins that are involved in the growth and spread of cancer cells. Immunotherapies work by stimulating the body's immune system, to attack cancer cells.

Synovial Sarcoma Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include



Adaptimmune

Advenchen Laboratories LLC

Bayer

C4 Therapeutics Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Epizyme Inc.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Ipsen

OncoTherapy Science Inc.

Sumitomo Pharma Oncology Inc. Takara Bio Inc.

And Many More

Emerging and Marketed Synovial Sarcoma Therapies Covered in the Report Include:



ADP-A2M4: Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Tazemetostat: Epizyme]

Anlotinib : Advenchen Laboratories TBI-1301: Takara Bio

And Many Others

Table of Content (TOC)

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary



3. Synovial Sarcoma Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Synovial Sarcoma Market Overview at a Glance

5. Synovial Sarcoma Disease Background and Overview

6. Synovial Sarcoma Patient Journey

7. Synovial Sarcoma Patient Population and Epidemiology Trends (In the US, EU5, and Japan)

8. Synovial Sarcoma Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Synovial Sarcoma Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Synovial Sarcoma Treatment

11. Synovial Sarcoma Marketed Therapies

12. Synovial Sarcoma Emerging Drugs and Latest Therapeutic Advances

13. Synovial Sarcoma Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Synovial Sarcoma Market Outlook (In US, EU5, and Japan)

16. Synovial Sarcoma Companies Active in the Market

17. Synovial Sarcoma Access and Reimbursement Overview

18. KOL Views on the Synovial Sarcoma Market

19. Synovial Sarcoma Market Drivers

20. Synovial Sarcoma Market Barriers

21. Appendix

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

*The Table of Contents (TOC) is not exhaustive; the final content may vary. Refer to the sample report for the complete table of contents.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

