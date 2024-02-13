(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Delveinsight Business Research LLP"As per DelveInsight, the Retinal Vein Occlusion market size of retinal vein occlusion in the 7MM was USD 2,297.5 million in 2022 and is projected to increase in the upcoming years. The Retinal Vein Occlusion Market is anticipated to evolve immensely in the coming years owing to the rise in the number of cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion and the introduction of innovative therapies targeting the underlying causes of the condition, such as vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors.

DelveInsight's " Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2032 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Retinal Vein Occlusion market size, share, trends, and growth opportunities in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom and Japan).

The report covers emerging Retinal Vein Occlusion drugs, current treatment practices, market share of individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032. It also evaluates the current Retinal Vein Occlusion treatment practice/algorithm, key drivers & barriers impacting the market growth, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.



Retinal Vein Occlusion: An Overview

Retinal vein occlusion (RVO), the second most common retinal vascular disorder after diabetic retinopathy, is an obstruction of the retinal venous system by thrombus formation and may involve the central, hemi-central, or branch retinal vein. The most common etiological factor is compression by adjacent atherosclerotic retinal arteries. Other possible causes are external compression or disease of the vein wall, e.g., vasculitis.

According to the affected area on the retinal surface, Retinal Vein Occlusion can be classified into two types, central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) which is the blockage of the main retinal vein, and branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO) which is the blockage of one of the smaller branch veins. These are further classified into nonischemic and ischemic CRVO and major and macular BRVO. BRVO is 4–6 times more prevalent than CRVO.

The primary symptom is a sudden vision change. It could include blurry vision or a partial or complete loss of vision. Persistent bruising and swelling of the macula is associated with permanent loss of central vision. This swelling is caused by damaged blood vessels that leak fluid. These symptoms usually occur in one eye and are often painless and could be short-term or permanent, depending on how quickly the patient seeks treatment and other health conditions.

The most recognized risk factors for Retinal Vein Occlusion are age and systemic vascular disorders. In over half of the cases, the age of onset is over 65 years. However, patients under 45 can also develop an Retinal Vein Occlusion in some cases. Other risk factors include systemic conditions like hypertension, arteriosclerosis, diabetes mellitus, hyperlipidemia, cerebral vascular stroke, blood hyperviscosity, and thrombophilia.

The initial examination of a patient with Retinal Vein Occlusion includes comprehensive adult medical eye evaluation, with particular attention to those aspects related to retinal vascular diseases. Several tests are used for the diagnosis of Retinal Vein Occlusion such as Optical coherence tomography (OCT), and Fluorescein angiography (FA), etc. Apart from this, Systemic evaluation is often performed in patients with CRVO and is directed by the patient's age, coexisting risk factors, and medical history.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Market Key Facts



The market size of retinal vein occlusion in the US was approximately USD 1,611.9 million in 2022, which is anticipated to increase due to the increasing awareness of the disease and the launch of the emerging therapy.

The total market size of EU4 and the UK was calculated to be approximately USD 453.9 million in 2022, which was nearly 20% of the total market revenue for the 7MM.

In the 7MM, the total prevalent cases of retinal vein occlusion were estimated to be approximately 2,718,067 in 2022.

The US accounted for around 57% of total prevalent cases, while EU4 and the UK accounted for nearly 30%, and Japan accounted for approximately 13% of the total prevalent cases.



Among the 7MM, the US accounted for nearly 61% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of retinal vein occlusion, with nearly 935,300+ cases in 2022.



As per DelveInsight analysis, EU4 and the UK accounted for around 408,000+ diagnosed prevalent cases of retinal vein occlusion in 2022.



Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of retinal vein occlusion, representing nearly 28% of the cases, followed by Italy and France, while Spain had the least cases in 2022. In 2022, among the 7MM, Japan had the second-highest cases of retinal vein occlusion, contributing approximately 12% to the total diagnosed prevalent cases of retinal vein occlusion.







Retinal Vein Occlusion Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted market size by analyzing the impact of current and emerging Retinal Vein Occlusion pipeline therapies. It also thoroughly assesses the Retinal Vein Occlusion market drivers & barriers, unmet needs, and emerging technologies set to impact the market dynamics.

The report gives complete details of the market trend for each marketed Retinal Vein Occlusion drug and mid & late-stage pipeline therapies by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, their Mechanism of Action (MOA), Route of Administration (ROA), molecule types, competition with other therapies, brand value, and their impact on the market.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Epidemiology Assessment



The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted Retinal Vein Occlusion epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Retinal Vein Occlusion epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and research. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of diagnosed and prevalent patient pools, future trends, and views of key opinion leaders.



The Report Covers the Retinal Vein Occlusion Epidemiology, Segmented as -



Total Prevalent Cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Total Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Total Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion in the 7MM [2019–2032] Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Retinal Vein Occlusion in the 7MM [2019–2032]

Retinal Vein Occlusion Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs recently launched in the Retinal Vein Occlusion market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the Retinal Vein Occlusion market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the market dynamics by drug sales, the most rapid drug uptake, and the reasons behind the maximal use of particular drugs. Additionally, it compares the Retinal Vein Occlusion drugs based on their sale and market share.

The report also covers the Retinal Vein Occlusion pipeline development activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key Retinal Vein Occlusion companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Therapeutics Analysis

There is no treatment available to reverse Retinal Vein Occlusion. Most people have permanent changes to their vision. The main goal of available therapy is to stabilize vision by sealing off the leaking blood vessels. The mainstay treatment for RVO includes intravitreal anti-VEGF or corticosteroid drugs. Focal laser therapy and pan-retinal photocoagulation therapy be used along with anti-VEGF therapy in hard-to-treat cases.



There are three FDA-approved products for Retinal Vein Occlusion treatment which include Lucentis (ranibizumab), Eylea (aflibercept), Ozurdex (dexamethasone intravitreal implant) while Avastin (bevacizumab), and intravitreal triamcinolone are used as an off-label therapy that helps in maintaining or improving the vision.

Apart from these approved and off-label therapies, the pipeline of Retinal Vein Occlusion is robust with companies like Outlook Therapeutics, Kodiak Sciences, Roche/ Chugai Pharmaceuticals, Graybug Vision, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, and Taiwan Liposome developing products that will change the market dynamics once launched.

Retinal Vein Occlusion Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Market Include



Aerpio Therapeutics

AsclepiX Therapeutics

Clearside Biomedical

Eyevensys

GeneSignal

Hoffman-La-Roche

iRenix Medical, Inc.

Kodiak Sciences

Novartis

Ocular Therapeutix

Ocuphire Pharma

Ripple Therapeutics

Shanghai BDgene

Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical

Taiwan Liposome Company The Emmes Company

And Many More

Emerging and Marketed Retinal Vein Occlusion Therapies Covered in the Report Include:



Tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301): Kodiak Sciences

LYTENAVA (bevacizumab)/ONS-5010: Outlook Therapeutics

Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical IBE-814: Ripple Therapeutics

And Many Others

