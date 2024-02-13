(MENAFN- GetNews)
“Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report provides a comprehensive insight into the historical and projected epidemiology, along with market trends for Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease in the 7MM.
Some of the key facts of the Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease Market Report:
The Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease market size was valued approximately USD 1,229 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032) Acadia's NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) stands as the sole approved product for PDP (Parkinson's Disease Psychosis) in the US. While it is still under investigation for ADP (Alzheimer's Disease Psychosis), it carries a boxed warning concerning heightened mortality risks observed in elderly patients with psychosis related to dementia. Several medications are in various stages of development to address psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease, yet only a limited number are in advanced stages. Examples include Karuna Therapeutics' KarXT (xanomeline-trospium), Sunovion Pharmaceuticals' Ulotaront (SEP-363856), and Vanda Pharmaceuticals' FANAPT (iloperidone). These are expected to be introduced to the market within the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2032. In 2022, the combined diagnosed prevalent cases of Psychosis in PD (Parkinson's Disease) and AD (Alzheimer's Disease) across the 7MM reached around 6,737,337 cases. Projections indicate an anticipated increase by 2032 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.4% throughout the study period from 2019 to 2032. In 2022, the United States represented approximately 34% of the diagnosed prevalent cases of Psychosis in PD (Parkinson's Disease) and AD (Alzheimer's Disease) within the 7MM. This proportion is anticipated to rise further by the year 2032. In the United States, there were an estimated 675,948 cases in males and 503,305 cases in females affected by PD (Parkinson's Disease) in 2022. These figures are projected to rise by the year 2032 In the year 2022, the number of AD (Alzheimer's Disease) cases among males in EU4 and the UK was approximately 1,454,541, while among females, it reached nearly 3,487,835 cases . These figures are anticipated to increase by the year 2032. In 2022, Germany contributed to roughly 18% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of PD (Parkinson's Disease) within the 7MM. These cases are projected to rise at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.7% during the study period from 2019 to 2032. Key Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease Companies: Karuna Therapeutics, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme, and others Key Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease Therapies: KarXT, Ulotaront, FANAPT, ITI-1284, MK-8189, and others The Parkinson's Disease epidemiology based on gender analyzed that in the US, males diagnosed with PD are higher in number than females The Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease market dynamics.
Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease Overview
The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) defines psychosis as a group of symptoms affecting the mind in which there has been a partial loss of reality awareness. People have disruptions in their thoughts and perceptions during a psychotic episode, making it difficult for them to distinguish between reality and illusion.
In Parkinson's disease (PD) and Alzheimer's disease (AD), psychosis develops as a result of both endogenous (associated with the disease process) and exogenous (drugs, for example).
Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease Prevalent Cases of Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease by severity Gender-specific Prevalence of Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease
Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease Therapies and Key Companies
KarXT: Karuna Therapeutics Ulotaront: Sunovion Pharmaceuticals FANAPT: Vanda PharmaceuticalsF ITI-1284: Intra-Cellular Therapeutics MK-8189: Merck Sharp & Dohme
Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease Market Strengths
Increased awareness and a more in-depth understanding of the disease pathophysiology has improved diagnosis and treatment. The recent US FDA approval of NUPLAZID, the first approved therapy for treating hallucinations and delusions associated with PD Psychosis, indicates a positive change in treatment paradigm.
Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease Market Opportunities
There are opportunities for pharma players to develop therapies with improved safety and tolerability profiles, effectively reducing symptoms and preventing the recurrence of Psychosis in PD and AD. Advancement in biomarkers for cognitive decline allows precise diagnosis and individualized treatments
Scope of the Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease Market Report
Study Period: 2019–2032 Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan] Key Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease Companies: Karuna Therapeutics, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Intra-Cellular Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme, and others Key Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease Therapies: KarXT, Ulotaront, FANAPT, ITI-1284, MK-8189, and others Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease current marketed and Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease emerging therapies Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease Market Dynamics: Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease market drivers and Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Psychosis in Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement
