Empowered AF Launches To Provide Innovative Support For Women Battling Bulimia

Visionary philosopher and culture creator Rachael Draper (Ph.D.) is glad to announce the creation of EmpowerED AF on Mighty Networks, a groundbreaking community focused on supporting women struggling with bulimic behavior. With EmpowerED AF, Rachael aims to provide affordable, unbiased, and solution-oriented resources, helping individuals improve their relationship with food.

Traditional methods of bulimia treatment frequently focus simply on behavior control without addressing the underlying emotional pain and trauma. As a result, many women find themselves trapped in a cycle of guilt and self-blame without obtaining the assistance they require.

Renowned addiction expert, speaker, and author

Dr.

Gabor Maté

shared,“I have never met a bulimic who was not a traumatized person. You have a person who is desperately trying to exert some control over themselves."

EmpowerED AF wants to shift the narrative by providing organized, trauma-informed courses, community co-regulation, group coaching, and AI-powered emotional integration tools.

"My team and I are thrilled to launch EmpowerED AF and provide a supportive community for women navigating the challenges of bulimia," said Founder Rachael Draper, Ph.D. "Having overcome my own struggles with bulimia, I understand the importance of a holistic approach that addresses both the behavior and the underlying emotional factors. EmpowerED AF is here to offer hope, support, and practical tools for recovery".

EmpowerED AF emphasizes empowering individuals to make an informed choice regarding their diet. By dealing with the misplaced psychological desire to binge and then purge, members can eat mindfully without any distress or fear. This unique approach and promoting healthier eating habits also gives freedom and power beyond food-extending into all aspects of the individual's lives.

In addition to its innovative resources, EmpowerED AF is launching a 30-day binge-free challenge designed to provide members with extra motivation and support on their journey to recovery. Whether members are just beginning their recovery journey or have been battling bulimia for years, EmpowerED AF offers a welcoming and supportive community where individuals can connect, learn, and grow together.

Accessible and caring help for individuals in need is crucial as society continues to struggle with the complexities of eating disorders created by today's society. As best described by Garry Trudeau, "Becoming the new feminine ideal requires just the right combination of insecurity, exercise, bulimia, and surgery.”

A new paradigm in the treatment of bulimia, EmpowerED AF emphasizes community, empowerment, and holistic healing. Join EmpowerED AF today and take the first step towards reclaiming your power and transforming your relationship with food.

EmpowerED AF is a community hosted within Mighty Networks, dedicated to providing innovative support for women battling bulimia. Founded by Rachael Draper, Ph.D., EmpowerED AF offers coaching, tools, and multi-dimensional resources, aiming to empower individuals to improve and sustain their relationship with food.

