Charming Alamitos Beach Condo Hits The Market: A Coastal Oasis In The Heart Of Long Beach

(MENAFN- GetNews) Discover coastal living perfection in this Alamitos Beach condo listed by Robert Reagan of Label Realty.

Label Realty proudly presents an exquisite new listing in the sought-after neighborhood of Alamitos Beach. Nestled in tranquility, this one-bedroom condo on the lower level offers a perfect blend of original craftsmanship and contemporary comforts.







Key Features:

Conveniently situated just two blocks from the beach, this secured gated residence is at the heart of Alamitos Beach. With a walkability score of 93/100, residents have easy access to local parks, restaurants, boutique shops, downtown gyms, businesses, and cultural attractions.The open-concept living area welcomes you with natural light from newly updated dual pane windows. Original oak hardwood floors create a warm ambiance throughout. The fully equipped kitchen boasts modern appliances, granite countertops, and suspended cupboards, making it a delight for cooking enthusiasts.The bedroom offers ample closet space, providing both functionality and style. The remodeled bathroom adds to the convenience of this cozy condo.Step outside to a beautifully landscaped communal outdoor space, perfect for enjoying the coastal breeze and soaking up the California sun.Ideal for those seeking a coastal lifestyle, this condo provides access to a vibrant community. Low HOA dues, street parking, and an option to lease covered garage parking offer flexibility. Pets are welcome, and on-site coin/app laundry adds to the convenience.

About Robert Reagan:







Robert Reagan, a licensed real estate agent with over 13 years of experience as a real estate investor, brings a personal touch to each transaction. Specializing in Southern California residential and investment properties, Robert provides market strategies tailored to each client's vision and big-picture goal.

"I want all my clients to enjoy the biggest financial decision they will make and capture the American Dream," says Robert.

Robert Reagan's Approach:



Market Strategies: Robert offers fantastic market strategies during the good and bad times of the real estate market.

Transaction Team: His excellent transaction team ensures a smooth process from start to finish. Client-Centric Business: Built on great communication, dedication, motivation, education, and trust, Robert aims to establish lifelong relationships with his clients.



Robert is a Long Beach native with a Master's degree in Public Policy from Long Beach State University, Robert enjoys outdoor activities, sports, the gym, traveling, and quality time with family and friends.

Media Contact

Company Name: Label Realty

Contact Person: Robert Regan

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 562-702-6059

Country: United States

Website:

