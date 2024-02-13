Charming Alamitos Beach Condo Hits The Market: A Coastal Oasis In The Heart Of Long Beach

(MENAFN- GetNews) Discover coastal living perfection in this Alamitos Beach condo listed by Robert Reagan of Label Realty.
Label Realty proudly presents an exquisite new listing in the sought-after neighborhood of Alamitos Beach. Nestled in tranquility, this one-bedroom condo on the lower level offers a perfect blend of original craftsmanship and contemporary comforts.
Key Features: Prime Location:
Conveniently situated just two blocks from the beach, this secured gated residence is at the heart of Alamitos Beach. With a walkability score of 93/100, residents have easy access to local parks, restaurants, boutique shops, downtown gyms, businesses, and cultural attractions. Craftsmanship and Modern Comforts:
The open-concept living area welcomes you with natural light from newly updated dual pane windows. Original oak hardwood floors create a warm ambiance throughout. The fully equipped kitchen boasts modern appliances, granite countertops, and suspended cupboards, making it a delight for cooking enthusiasts. Bedroom Retreat:
The bedroom offers ample closet space, providing both functionality and style. The remodeled bathroom adds to the convenience of this cozy condo. Outdoor Haven:
Step outside to a beautifully landscaped communal outdoor space, perfect for enjoying the coastal breeze and soaking up the California sun. Community and Lifestyle:
Ideal for those seeking a coastal lifestyle, this condo provides access to a vibrant community. Low HOA dues, street parking, and an option to lease covered garage parking offer flexibility. Pets are welcome, and on-site coin/app laundry adds to the convenience.
About Robert Reagan:
Robert Reagan, a licensed real estate agent with over 13 years of experience as a real estate investor, brings a personal touch to each transaction. Specializing in Southern California residential and investment properties, Robert provides market strategies tailored to each client's vision and big-picture goal.
"I want all my clients to enjoy the biggest financial decision they will make and capture the American Dream," says Robert.
Robert Reagan's Approach:
Market Strategies: Robert offers fantastic market strategies during the good and bad times of the real estate market. Transaction Team: His excellent transaction team ensures a smooth process from start to finish. Client-Centric Business: Built on great communication, dedication, motivation, education, and trust, Robert aims to establish lifelong relationships with his clients.
Robert is a Long Beach native with a Master's degree in Public Policy from Long Beach State University, Robert enjoys outdoor activities, sports, the gym, traveling, and quality time with family and friends.
