Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys Explain Laws Surrounding Personal Injury Claims

Indianapolis, IN - In a website post, Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys explained laws surrounding personal injury claims.

Personal Injury Lawyer Indianapolis

noted that one of the key laws is the statute of limitations for personal injury claims. This is the time limit within which an individual must file a claim after they have been injured. In some places, the statute of limitations for personal injury claims is about two years from the date of the injury. If an individual fails to file their claim within this period, they may lose their right to seek compensation for their injuries.



Indianapolis Personal Injury Lawyer

said that another important law to consider is the concept of negligence. Personal injury claims are often based on the idea that someone else's negligence caused the injury. In personal injury cases, individuals must prove that the other party had a duty of care towards them, that they breached that duty, and that the breach of duty led to the injuries.



Personal Injury Lawyer in Indianapolis

advised that it is important for individuals to understand that they may be entitled to different types of damages in a personal injury case. They include compensation for medical expenses, pain and suffering, lost wages and more. However, the laws surrounding damages can be complex, and it is best to seek advice from a legal professional to ensure that all types of damages are accounted for in the claim.

