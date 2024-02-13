Cutaneous Melanoma Market Size In 7MM Is Anticipated To See A Significant Change By 2032

(MENAFN- GetNews)





report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Cutaneous Melanoma market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Cutaneous Melanoma market Size from 2019 to 2032 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Cutaneous Melanoma treatment practice/algorithm, and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.





Key takeaways from the Cutaneous Melanoma Market



Melanoma is more prominent in males than females.

According to Cancer, if melanoma has spread to other, distant parts of the body, the survival rate is lower, about

27% . Approximately

4%

of cases are diagnosed at this stage.

The leading Cutaneous Melanoma Companies include

IO Biotech, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Eisai, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Iovance BioTherapeutics, Highlight Therapeutics, Linnaeus Therapeutics, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (F-star Therapeutics)

and others. Promising Cutaneous Melanoma Pipeline Therapies include

KEYTRUDA, OPDIVO, LNS8801, LN-144, Vidutolimod (CMP-001), BO-112 , and others.





Cutaneous Melanoma Market Size





Cutaneous Melanoma Overview

Melanoma is a common skin cancer that arises from the melanin cells within the upper layer of the skin (epidermis) or from similar cells that may be found in moles (nevi). This type of skin cancer may send down roots into deeper layers of the skin, and some of these microscopic roots may spread (metastasize), causing new tumor growths in vital organs of the body. In the early stages, most melanomas do not produce any specific symptoms. Later they may appear as lesions that do not heal or an existing mole that shows changes in size or color.





Cutaneous Melanoma Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Cutaneous Melanoma Incident Cases

Cutaneous Melanoma Mutation-specific Incident Cases

Cutaneous Melanoma Incident Cases

Cutaneous Melanoma Age-specific Incident Cases

Total Cutaneous Melanoma Treated Cases Cutaneous Melanoma Stage-specific Incident Cases





Cutaneous Melanoma Epidemiological Insights





Cutaneous Melanoma Marketed Drugs

IPILIMUMAB (yervoy): Bristol Myers Squibb

Approved by the FDA in 2011 for patients with stage IV melanoma, ipilimumab was the first checkpoint blockade therapy that helped shrink many tumors markedly and extend life for patients with advanced melanoma. Ipilimumab targets CTLA-4, a protein on the T cell that functions as a“brake” to regulate immune system activation. Blocking CTLA-4 allows T cells to attack and destroy tumors. Ipilimumab targets CTLA-4, a protein on the T cell that functions as a“brake” to regulate immune system activation. Blocking CTLA-4 allows T cells to attack and destroy tumors.





Cutaneous Melanoma Emerging Drugs

Profile





IO102-IO103 (IO Biotech) , a combination of two novel immunotherapeutics,

IO102 and IO103,

which are designed to target IDO and PD-L1 expressing cells, respectively, is being evaluated for the patients who suffer from melanoma. Based on findings from the MM1636 Phase I/II clinical study, the FDA granted Breakthrough designation to IO102-IO103 in combination with an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma in December 2020. Currently, is being evaluated in a Phase III (NCT05155254) trial in combination with KEYTRUDA as a first-line therapy in patients with previously untreated, unresectable or metastatic (advanced) melanoma. LENVIMA , discovered and developed by Eisai, is a kinase inhibitor that inhibits the kinase activities of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) receptors VEGFR1 (FLT1), VEGFR2 (KDR), and VEGFR3 (FLT4). It inhibits other kinases that have been implicated in pathogenic angiogenesis, tumor growth, and cancer progression in addition to their normal cellular functions, including fibroblast growth factor (FGF) receptors FGFR1-4, the platelet derived growth factor receptor alpha (PDGFRα), KIT, and RET. Currently the drug is in Phase III (NCT03820986; LEAP-003) to assess the safety and efficacy of pembrolizumab (MK-3475) combined with lenvatinib (MK-7902/E7080) compared to pembrolizumab alone as first-line treatment in adults for advanced melanoma.





Cutaneous Melanoma Treatment Landscape





Cutaneous Melanoma Market Outlook



Cutaneous malignant melanoma is the most aggressive and invasive skin cancer, resulting in the majority of skin cancer deaths. Long-term survival for metastatic disease is low; however, most patients are initially diagnosed with localized disease, surgical excision of which is often curative. Immunotherapies and targeted therapies produce vastly superior results, chemotherapy is no longer a frontline therapy. It is most often used if targeted therapies and/or checkpoint blockade therapies fail. It may sometimes be used in conjunction with these other therapies. Radiation is rarely used to treat a primary melanoma tumor, but may be used to treat melanomas that have spread to the brain or other distant sites to shrink tumors and decrease pain, improve comfort and mobility.





Cutaneous Melanoma Pipeline Therapies and Companies



IO Biotech: KEYTRUDA

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: OPDIVO

Eisai: LNS8801

Merck Sharp & Dohme: LN-144

Iovance BioTherapeutics: Vidutolimod (CMP-001) Highlight Therapeutics: BO-112





Cutaneous Melanoma Market Dynamics

The Cutaneous melanoma market dynamics is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, incremental healthcare spending across the world. The launch of several emerging therapies is expected during the forecast period of 2022-2032. The pipeline of Cutaneous melanoma is quite robust with several products available in the developmental stage. As per clinical trials, there are several key players involved in the development of promising products such as IO Biotech, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Eisai, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Iovance BioTherapeutics, Highlight Therapeutics, Linnaeus Therapeutics, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (F-star Therapeutics) and others.





New Treatment for Cutaneous Melanoma





Scope of the Cutaneous Melanoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- 7MM

Cutaneous Melanoma Companies-

IO Biotech (NYSE: IOBT), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: REGN), Eisai Company (NYSE: EASLY), Merck Sharp & Dohme (NYSE: MRK), Iovance BioTherapeutics (NYSE: IOVA), Highlight Therapeutics, Linnaeus Therapeutics, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (F-star Therapeutics) (NYSE: FSTX)

and others.

Cutaneous Melanoma Pipeline Therapies-

KEYTRUDA, OPDIVO, LNS8801, LN-144, Vidutolimod (CMP-001), BO-112 , and others

Cutaneous Melanoma Market Dynamics: Cutaneous Melanoma Market Drivers and Barriers Cutaneous Melanoma Market Access and Reimbursement, Analyst Views, Future Perspectives





Cutaneous Melanoma Ongoing Clinical Trials Analysis





Table of Content

Key InsightsCutaneous Melanoma Report IntroductionCutaneous Melanoma: Market Overview at a GlanceExecutive Summary of Cutaneous MelanomaCutaneous Melanoma Disease Background and Overview: Cutaneous MelanomaCutaneous Melanoma Epidemiology and Patient PopulationCutaneous Melanoma Treatments & Medical PracticesCutaneous Melanoma Marketed TherapiesCutaneous Melanoma Emerging TherapiesCutaneous Melanoma Market Size7MM: Country-Wise Market AnalysisThe United States Market SizeEU4 and the UK Market SizeJapan Market SizeKOL ViewsSWOT AnalysisCutaneous Melanoma Market Access and ReimbursementCutaneous Melanoma Report MethodologyDelveInsight CapabilitiesDisclaimerAbout DelveInsight





