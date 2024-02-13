Self-Healing Networks Market Size, Share With Focus On Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Players Update, And Forecast 2027

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Fortra (US), VMWare (US), IBM (US), CommScope (US), SolarWinds (US), ManageEngine (US), BMC Software (US), Elisa Polystar (Sweden), HPE (US), Cisco (US), Ivanti (US), Easyvista (France), Huawei (China), ACT (India), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (US), Anuta Networks (US), Juniper (US), Bluecat (Canada), Park Place Technologies (US), Appnomic (India)."Self-healing Networks Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Network Type (Public, Private, & Hybrid), Application (Network Provisioning, Network Traffic Management), Vertical (Telecom, Healthcare & Life Sciences) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

The self-healing networks market size to grow from USD 0.6 billion in 2022 to USD 2.4 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.3% during the forecast period. The self-healing networks market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Some factors driving the growth of the self-healing networks market are the rising need to control and manage network traffic, increasing adoption of automation technologies such as AI and ML integrated with self-healing, and surge in human error rates in manual systems causing network downtime.

Download PDF Brochure@



Managed Services to witness the higher CAGR during the forecast period

The self-healing networks servicescomprises of managed and professional services. Services plays a vital in effective implementation of self-healing networks solutions and services that can be operated by third-party companies so that firmscan focus more on their primary businesses. Managed services comprises of set of services to monitor and maintain computer systems, network infrastructure, and software tools. . Managed service providers offer users to manage self-healing network solutions to enable the components to make required modifications without any intervention of the security teams.

Physical network type segment to register for largest market size during the forecast period

The components of network infrastructure are highly complex and varied with the presence of a number of critical physical and virtual edge devices, such as switches, routers, and firewalls, from various network hardware vendors. Self-healing networks can be provided in three ways: physical, virtual, and hybrid networks. The physical network segment is based on the requirement and need to enable the setup and configuration, patching, rollout and rollback, and resource use of the physical network infrastructure. The self-healing network solutions capture data and dependency information into snapshots that enable network administrators to establish configuration baselines and gold standards for continuous change tracking and detect configuration drifts in multivendor network devices.

Request Sample Pages@



Unique Features in the

Self-healing Networks Market



Reducing downtime and improving dependability, self-healing networks are able to automatically identify and fix network problems without the need for human intervention.

To ensure constant connectivity and peak performance, these networks use dynamic routing algorithms to divert traffic in real-time around malfunctions or crowded locations.

Predictive maintenance, which identifies possible network issues before they happen and proactively takes corrective action to prevent downtime, is made possible by advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms.

In order to stop problems from spreading and reduce their impact on the functionality of the network as a whole, self-healing networks are able to separate malfunctioning parts or segments.

Self-healing networks can identify abnormalities and performance degradation through continuous monitoring of network performance parameters, which in turn triggers automated solutions to preserve optimal network functioning.

Major Highlights of the

Self-healing Networks Market



Networks that are capable of self-healing can identify and repair problems on their own, saving downtime and guaranteeing uninterrupted service.

These networks maximise network performance and dependability by rerouting traffic around problematic or crowded locations using dynamic routing algorithms.

Predictive maintenance is made possible by advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms, which find and fix possible problems before they interrupt the network.

These networks can accommodate expanding traffic demands and changing network topologies since they are extremely scalable and flexible.

The prompt discovery of abnormalities and performance deterioration made possible by continuous network performance monitoring enables proactive troubleshooting and optimisation.

Inquire Before Buying@



Top Companies in the

Self-healing Networks Market



Some major players in the self-healing networks market include Fortra (US), VMWare (US), IBM (US), CommScope (US), SolarWinds (US), ManageEngine (US), BMC Software (US), Elisa Polystar (Sweden), HPE (US), Cisco (US), Ivanti (US), Easyvista (France), Huawei (China), ACT (India), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (US),

Anuta Networks (US), Juniper (US), Bluecat (Canada), Park Place Technologies (US), Appnomic (India), Versa Networks (US), Parallel Wireless (US), Itential (US), Kentik (US), Domotz (US), and Beegol (Brazil). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to expand their presence in the global frontline workers training market.

IBM (US) is a multinational technology and consulting corporation that offers infrastructure, hosting, and consulting services. The company operates through five major business segments: cloud and cognitive software, global business services, global technology services, systems, and global financing. IBM has publicly pursued autonomic computing since announcing its eLiza initiative in; it formed a dedicated autonomic computing division headed by Ganek in October. Self-diagnosis and self-healing are key parts of IBM's broader autonomic computing initiative, aimed at creating systems and networks that in many respects run themselves. IBM Tivoli unveiled two new self-healing software tools in as well as a major revision of its IBM Tivoli Monitoring product, which featured a new graphical interface to create programs that automatically responded to system problems.

BMC Software (US) is one of the world's largest developers and vendors of independent systems software. The company made its name with programs that increased the efficiency of IBM mainframe computer systems, and mainframes continue to constitute a sizable percentage of its sales. BMC also produces software for other computer systems, including Microsoft Windows NT and XP and the Linux operating systems. BMC products perform a variety of functions: monitoring and managing service levels; improving application responsiveness; minimizing system outages; automating systems maintenance tasks; assuring data availability, integrity, and recoverability; efficiently managing enterprise storage assets; increasing network performance; and administering business integrated scheduling, output management, and security.

Fortra (US) is a software company focused on helping exceptional organizations secure and automate operations. Its cybersecurity and automation software protects information and simplifies IT processes to give customers peace of mind. The company's software reduces data center costs by improving operational control and delivery of IT services. The company has offices worldwide and more than 8,700 customers from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies. The company's mission is to be an expert provider of data center software that solves real business problems. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of infrastructure automation solutions with robust reputations and best-in-class tooling for every environment. With an optimized infrastructure and ready, reliable access to the data stored there, IT teams can deliver outstanding service and availability to customers and internal users while empowering the organization to make smart and profitable business decisions.

Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarketsTM Research Private Ltd.

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address: 630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website:

