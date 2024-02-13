(MENAFN- GetNews) Hot on the heels of the inauguration of Philly's the first elected Black female Mayor, Candis Pressley, CEO and Founder of the Minority Woman-owned Real Estate Firm, Trinity Property Advisors, continued to ride the wave of Black excellence with the grand opening launch of Jenice's Event & Conference Center.

Jenice's Event & Conference Center is a

newly refurbished facility, previously the Crest Lawn American Legion Post, located at 301 E. Godfrey.

Pressley acquired the property in 2021 without any input from investors. The single mother outlined plans to transform the building into a state-of-the-art event space to serve the local and neighbouring communities. Renovations began in March 2023 and was completed in December 2023.

The grand opening launch on Saturday, January 13, 2024, was an exciting affair. Scores of residents, members of the business community and a few area politicians turned out to celebrate and view the pristine, newly renovated space. The event kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, which Pressley and her son did. Guests were treated to sumptuous food, music and a dance performance. There was also an opportunity for a self-guided tour of the event space.



Touted as "The Premier Event and Conference Facility in Philadelphia”, Jenice's Event and Conference Center offers a charming, versatile venue for special events, including weddings, professional corporate conferences, social galas and more. Notably, the Center will also host the Real Estate Entrepreneur Academy, providing invaluable education on commercial real estate as both a career path and investment opportunity. Offering pre-licensing, continuing education, and appraisal classes, this initiative underscores Pressley's commitment to empowering the community through knowledge and opportunity..

Bookings for the facility were being received from December. However, since the grand opening, there has been increased interest and influx of bookings for the space.



Jenice's Event and Conference Center is the latest addition to Pressley's impressive portfolio.

Pressley named the facility after her late grandmother, Jenice W. Tingle who she credits for instilling the importance of education, kindness and humility. She said,

"This is a pivotal moment in my life that I wish my grandmother was here to witness. The result is stunning and I am so happy this project is finally complete. I am grateful to all the people who supported the event. We are looking forward to serving those who book the venue.”



For further information about Trinity Property Advisors, visit

TrinityPropertyadvisors . To book Jenice's Event and Conference Center, visit

.

