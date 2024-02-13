Top Players In Manufacturing Analytics: Bridging The Gap Between Production Data And Results

(MENAFN- GetNews) Moving from raw insights to better monetary returns in manufacturing involves navigating complex data sources, advanced analytics tools, and key decision points. These top-in-their-game Manufacturing Analytics Solution Providers, play a pivotal role in transforming heaps of production data into actionable intelligence.

Leaders in the Domain

Wipro



As quoted by Sanjeev Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Wipro-“Analytics is the discovery, interpretation, and communication of meaningful patterns in data”

Wipro has carved its name as a managed analytics and business transformation leader in the manufacturing domain. With a diverse clientele of 14500+ across industries, the company serves a substantial number of manufacturing clients, including both large enterprises and smaller businesses collaborating on complex projects, resolving enterprise's digital needs worldwide.



Their service portfolio spans Data and analytics, Cloud Consulting, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning(ML), Data Governance, and Cybersecurity solutions. With a pool of trained data analytics experts, and developers in hand, they streamline business processes, optimize production and supply chain efficiency, and revolutionize data landscapes, ensuring the manufacturing hubs thrive with sustained success.

DataToBiz

DataToBiz emerges as a standout among these tech giants, making waves since its establishment in 2018. The company with its commitment to delivering data solutions for manufacturing clients with real-time results has made it a big name in the managed analytics space.

Recognizing the need for advanced analytics solutions in Industry 4.0, DataToBiz offers tailored solutions, empowering manufacturing hubs to deploy data effectively and make informed decisions promptly to gain better returns yearly. The company covers essential services such as data warehousing, big data implementation, OEE analytics, production management , data governance, data lake, and data architecture, serving as a one-stop hub for supply chain analytics expertise.

More than just a data science powerhouse, DataToBiz has established itself as a trusted leader in end-to-end managed analytics and Power BI space over the past five years. Considered India's top AI company by Clutch for 4 consistent years, and endorsed by the Government of India, their expertise extends beyond manufacturing, serving diverse industries as a preferred data analytics partner.



As CEO Ankush Sharma states,“DataToBiz's commitment goes beyond technology, it's about transforming data into actionable insights that drive real results."



Ernst & Young



Beyond just a Managed Service Provider, EY stands as a symbol of trust and innovation, guiding global business transformation. Their multidisciplinary team of data experts, AI/BI developers, and data security professionals forms a diverse network of member firms, partnering with clients to achieve their short/long-term enterprise goals.

Offering multiple services at once, including strategy consulting, digital and technology transformation, workforce solutions, enterprise sustainability initiatives, tax planning, and compliance, EY stands as a strategic partner for businesses worldwide. EY's approach extends beyond conventional solutions, actively helping businesses harness analytics to protect assets and foster expansion.

As Francesco Rosella, EY Global Chief Information Officer (CIO) quotes“Analytics not only serves as the key to business insights, but it underscores the vital role in safeguarding valuable inside information.”

The Rising Need for Expertise in Manufacturing

In manufacturing, as companies of all sizes(large, SMBs, SMEs, startups))seek managed analytics solutions, leaders like Wipro, DataToBiz, and Ernst Young stand out for their pivotal role in data-driven decision-making. Their focus on excellence and client-centric simple analytics solutions for complex factory data makes them trusted partners guiding manufacturing enterprises toward lasting success.

